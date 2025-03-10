Angus musician recalls ‘lucky’ escape after car flips in crash on way to gig

An Angus musician has told of his “extremely lucky” escape after his car crashed into a field on his way to a gig.

Scott Bellchambers’ band Cover Daddy were forced to cancel their appearance at Northern Vaults in Montrose on Saturday night after the vehicle flipped en route to the concert.

Scott, 50, who lives in Kirriemuir, told The Courier he was travelling along the B957 one moment, and the next thing he knew he was upside down in a farmer’s field.

He said: “I was coming out of Kirriemuir, just along Brechin Road, when I took a really sharp right turn on the road.

Moment Angus drummer crashed into field on way to gig

“There were no signposts or road markings warning of the turn – bearing in mind it was pitch black by this point.

“I started braking to follow the road and I could hear some stones hitting the underside of the car, as the passenger side wheels slipped onto the verge.

“The next thing I clipped the stone wall at the side of the road and then suddenly I’m upside down in the field.

“Thankfully I wasn’t going at any great speed, or the car would just have kept rolling.”

Scott says his adrenaline really kicked it as the airbags and hazard lights gave the impression his car was alight.

“The airbags went off and there was smoke in the cabin, meanwhile the hazards had come on creating an orange glow in the dark.

“I’ve seen one too many action films – so I started thinking the car was going to blow up.

“I scrambled to open the driver’s door but it was blocked by the soil.

“I managed to climb across to the passenger side and get myself out, largely unscathed.”

‘Most importantly, my drum kit is OK’

A friend soon came to Scott’s aid and took him to Ninewells Hospital, where he was given the all-clear a few hours later.

He then went back to his car to retrieve his vintage drum kit which had survived the crash.

Scott said: “I’m extremely lucky to have walked away largely unscathed, given the damage.

“Most importantly, my drum kit is OK. I’ve had the drums since I was six, so they’ve certainly been through a lot now.

“It’s a real shame we didn’t get the chance to play the Northern Vault as I was looking forward to the gig.

“I always enjoy my time there.”

Cover Daddy are a pop rock indie cover bank who regularly play across Dundee and Angus.

They have upcoming gigs at Bertie Mooney’s and Clarks on Lindsay Street in Dundee.