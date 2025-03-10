Angus musician recalls ‘lucky’ escape after car flips in crash on way to gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus musician recalls ‘lucky’ escape after car flips in crash on way to gig

Drummer Scott Bellchambers has told of the moment his car landed on its roof in a field.

By Andrew Robson
Scott's car was badly damaged in the crash.
The car landed in a field near Kirriemuir. Image: Scott Bellchambers

An Angus musician has told of his “extremely lucky” escape after his car crashed into a field on his way to a gig.

Scott Bellchambers’ band Cover Daddy were forced to cancel their appearance at Northern Vaults in Montrose on Saturday night after the vehicle flipped en route to the concert.

Scott, 50, who lives in Kirriemuir, told The Courier he was travelling along the B957 one moment, and the next thing he knew he was upside down in a farmer’s field.

He said: “I was coming out of Kirriemuir, just along Brechin Road, when I took a really sharp right turn on the road.

Moment Angus drummer crashed into field on way to gig

“There were no signposts or road markings warning of the turn – bearing in mind it was pitch black by this point.

“I started braking to follow the road and I could hear some stones hitting the underside of the car, as the passenger side wheels slipped onto the verge.

“The next thing I clipped the stone wall at the side of the road and then suddenly I’m upside down in the field.

“Thankfully I wasn’t going at any great speed, or the car would just have kept rolling.”

The 50-year-old walked away largely unscathed.
The crashed car. Image: Scott Bellchambers
Scott is thankful he wasn't travelling any faster.
The car was left on its roof. Image: Scott Bellchambers

Scott says his adrenaline really kicked it as the airbags and hazard lights gave the impression his car was alight.

“The airbags went off and there was smoke in the cabin, meanwhile the hazards had come on creating an orange glow in the dark.

“I’ve seen one too many action films – so I started thinking the car was going to blow up.

“I scrambled to open the driver’s door but it was blocked by the soil.

“I managed to climb across to the passenger side and get myself out, largely unscathed.”

‘Most importantly, my drum kit is OK’

A friend soon came to Scott’s aid and took him to Ninewells Hospital, where he was given the all-clear a few hours later.

He then went back to his car to retrieve his vintage drum kit which had survived the crash.

Scott said: “I’m extremely lucky to have walked away largely unscathed, given the damage.

“Most importantly, my drum kit is OK. I’ve had the drums since I was six, so they’ve certainly been through a lot now.

Scott's car flipped following the crash near Kirriemuir.
The scene of the crash. Image: Scott Bellchambers
Dundee-based band Cover Daddy.
Dundee-based band Cover Daddy. Image: Cover Daddy

“It’s a real shame we didn’t get the chance to play the Northern Vault as I was looking forward to the gig.

“I always enjoy my time there.”

Cover Daddy are a pop rock indie cover bank who regularly play across Dundee and Angus.

They have upcoming gigs at Bertie Mooney’s and Clarks on Lindsay Street in Dundee.

