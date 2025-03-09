Teen, 18, charged with ‘wasting police time’ after emergency response on Dundee street

An 18-year-old male has been charged with “wasting police time” after emergency services descended on a Dundee street.

Police and ambulance response units raced to Fleming Gardens North on Saturday night after reports of a person injured with a property.

A video shared on social media showed three police cars and two ambulances at the scene just off Clepington Road.

No injured party was found and the teen was arrested and charged in connection with wasting police time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 9.05pm on Saturday we received a report of a person injured within a property in Fleming Gardens North, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and no injured party was found.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with wasting police time and a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.”