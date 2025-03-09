Female loses tooth in ‘serious assault’ outside Dundee Greggs

A female lost her tooth after being punched in the face outside Greggs in Dundee city centre.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the “serious assault” outside the store beside Ladbrokes on High Street.

Officers say the female was approached by another female who twice punched her in the face at around 6.50pm on February 27.

She lost a tooth as a result and a group of youths nearby offered the victim support.

The ages of the females have not been given.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference CR/81733/25.