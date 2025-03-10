Main road through Broughty Ferry has one-way traffic as latest roadworks begin

The main road through Broughty Ferry is down to one-way traffic as the latest phase of roadworks begins.

Queen Street, between Fort Street and St Vincent Street, is now closed eastbound as the SGN project to upgrade the gas network continues.

Traffic heading towards Dundee can continue along Queen Street as normal, through the one-way system.

Drivers travelling towards Monifieth are being diverted via Fort Street, Forthill Road, Nursery Road and Abertay Street.

This phase is expected to last five weeks.

The project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through Broughty Ferry started in September, causing chaos for many local drivers.

According to the council’s roads report, Monifieth Road will close eastbound between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street for nine weeks from April 7.

The same road will then be closed westbound for nine weeks from June 16.

