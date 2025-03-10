Main road through Broughty Ferry has one-way traffic as latest roadworks begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Main road through Broughty Ferry has one-way traffic as latest roadworks begin

A section of Queen Street is closed eastbound.

By Andrew Robson
A one way system is in place along the main road as major Broughty Ferry Roadworks continue
A one-way system is in place on Queen Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The main road through Broughty Ferry is down to one-way traffic as the latest phase of roadworks begins.

Queen Street, between Fort Street and St Vincent Street, is now closed eastbound as the SGN project to upgrade the gas network continues.

Traffic heading towards Dundee can continue along Queen Street as normal, through the one-way system.

Drivers travelling towards Monifieth are being diverted via Fort Street, Forthill Road, Nursery Road and Abertay Street.

This phase is expected to last five weeks.

Queen Street has been closed westbound.
Queen Street has been closed eastbound. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Queen Street is operating under a one way system from St Vincent Street.
The latest phase of roadworks. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through Broughty Ferry started in September, causing chaos for many local drivers.

According to the council’s roads report, Monifieth Road will close eastbound between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street for nine weeks from April 7.

The same road will then be closed westbound for nine weeks from June 16.

The Courier has everything you need to know about the Broughty Ferry roadworks.

