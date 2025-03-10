Derelict cottage near Dunfermline to be demolished amid fire and asbestos fears

A derelict cottage near Dunfermline is set to be demolished amid fears over safety and asbestos.

Glenavon Cottage sits next to the loch in Townhill Country Park.

The disused building has been fenced off but has repeatedly been targeted by vandals in recent years.

Work is now set to take place to demolish the cottage.

A planning application from Fife Council said: “The building is currently unoccupied and in a derelict state.

“It has suffered vandalism and fire damage and is boarded up for security and safety reasons.

“There is no active use of the building at present.”

Asbestos being removed from derelict Townhill cottage

A statement on the Townhill Community Council Facebook page said: “The site is almost impossible to secure and therefore a decision was made to progress with asbestos removal and demolition as soon as possible as that is the only way to eliminate the risk to public health and safety.”

In response to concerns about being able to use the path that passes the cottage, Councillor Gavin Ellis replied: “As far as I know, yes, people should still be able to pass the site.

“However, I will double-check with officers.”

