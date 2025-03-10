Derelict cottage near Dunfermline to be demolished amid fire and asbestos fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict cottage near Dunfermline to be demolished amid fire and asbestos fears

The empty cottage in Townhill has been repeatedly vandalised.

By Finn Nixon
Glenavon Cottage is located near Townhill Loch. Image: Google Maps
Glenavon Cottage is located near Townhill Loch. Image: Google Maps

A derelict cottage near Dunfermline is set to be demolished amid fears over safety and asbestos.

Glenavon Cottage sits next to the loch in Townhill Country Park.

The disused building has been fenced off but has repeatedly been targeted by vandals in recent years.

Work is now set to take place to demolish the cottage.

A planning application from Fife Council said: “The building is currently unoccupied and in a derelict state.

“It has suffered vandalism and fire damage and is boarded up for security and safety reasons.

“There is no active use of the building at present.”

Asbestos being removed from derelict Townhill cottage

A statement on the Townhill Community Council Facebook page said: “The site is almost impossible to secure and therefore a decision was made to progress with asbestos removal and demolition as soon as possible as that is the only way to eliminate the risk to public health and safety.”

In response to concerns about being able to use the path that passes the cottage, Councillor Gavin Ellis replied: “As far as I know, yes, people should still be able to pass the site.

“However, I will double-check with officers.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at Dunfermline’s biggest eyesores and what is planned for them.

