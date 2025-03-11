Work on former Cambustay Hotel site in Broughty Ferry set to begin later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on former Cambustay Hotel site in Broughty Ferry set to begin later this year

A 54-bed home specialising in care for people with dementia will be built on the Dalhousie Road site.

By Laura Devlin
Cambustay boarded up
The Cambustay boarded up prior to demolition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Work to build a £10 million care home on the site of the former Cambustay Hotel in Broughty Ferry looks set to begin later this year.

In 2021, the Meallmore care group secured planning permission to build a 54-bed home for the elderly that will specialise in care for people with dementia.

The following year, the 19th Century landmark was razed to make way for the multi-million pound development.

The Cambustay Hotel was demolished in March 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

Its demolition came a little over two years after the popular hotel and bar called last orders following more than a century in business.

The closure was blamed on increasing competition and dwindling profits.

Developers ‘in discussions with contractors’

However, three years on from the demolition of The Cambustay, the Dalhousie Road site remains empty.

But when probed by The Courier on the future of the site, developers now say work could begin in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Meallmore said: “We are currently in discussions with contractors and intend to start onsite in Broughty Ferry later this year.

Cambustay Care Home plans. Image: Meallmore.

“The new 54-bed home for the elderly will provide high quality care services for older people in the local area, as well as creating a range of job opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to getting the project underway and will be sharing more information soon.”

Long history of Cambustay

The Cambustay Hotel was built in the mid-1800s by Thomas Taylor, a Ferry jute baron, who owned Thomas Taylor and Co.

Mr Taylor was a pillar of the community and one of the founding members of St Stephen’s Church in Broughty Ferry.

The Cambustay before its demolition. Image: DC Thomson.

After his son’s death, Cambustay began to be let as a boarding house from 1941.

It was best known as a hotel for much of the 20th Century but latterly operated solely as a pub and restaurant.

