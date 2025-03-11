Work on former Cambustay Hotel site in Broughty Ferry set to begin later this year

Work to build a £10 million care home on the site of the former Cambustay Hotel in Broughty Ferry looks set to begin later this year.

In 2021, the Meallmore care group secured planning permission to build a 54-bed home for the elderly that will specialise in care for people with dementia.

The following year, the 19th Century landmark was razed to make way for the multi-million pound development.

Its demolition came a little over two years after the popular hotel and bar called last orders following more than a century in business.

The closure was blamed on increasing competition and dwindling profits.

Developers ‘in discussions with contractors’

However, three years on from the demolition of The Cambustay, the Dalhousie Road site remains empty.

But when probed by The Courier on the future of the site, developers now say work could begin in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Meallmore said: “We are currently in discussions with contractors and intend to start onsite in Broughty Ferry later this year.

“The new 54-bed home for the elderly will provide high quality care services for older people in the local area, as well as creating a range of job opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to getting the project underway and will be sharing more information soon.”

Long history of Cambustay

The Cambustay Hotel was built in the mid-1800s by Thomas Taylor, a Ferry jute baron, who owned Thomas Taylor and Co.

Mr Taylor was a pillar of the community and one of the founding members of St Stephen’s Church in Broughty Ferry.

After his son’s death, Cambustay began to be let as a boarding house from 1941.

It was best known as a hotel for much of the 20th Century but latterly operated solely as a pub and restaurant.