Angus Planning Ahead: A90 yard business development and Montrose mobile mast

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes an application for a spa pod at a rural glamping site and approval for coffee chain Costa's latest Arbroath development.

By Graham Brown
A former builder's yard beside the A90 north of Dundee is to be brought back into business use. Image: Google
A former builder's yard beside the A90 north of Dundee is to be brought back into business use. Image: Google

A firm has won approval for the redevelopment of a builder’s yard beside the A90 near Tealing.

The Inveraldie Farm site has had a number of uses, but some of the buildings there are now in a state of disrepair.

Simco Commercial plans to demolish two structures on the 8,000 sq m site and replace them with new units for office and business use.

A building on the northernmost part of the site will be retained and reclad. A fourth building will be kept unchanged.

There will be 22 parking spaces in total.

The applicants said: “The site has been under-utilised for years. This provides an opportunity to rationalise and optimise its use for future employment benefit.”

Inveraldie Farm business yard at Tealing near Dundee.
The Inveraldie yard sits beside the northbound A90 near Dundee. Image: Google

The proposal was approved under delegated powers.

In their handling report, planning officials said it would improve the appearance of the roadside site.

“The council’s roads service and Transport Scotland have considered the impact on the road network and the traffic likely to be generated by the proposal and offer no objection,” it added.

Guthrie glamping spa

An Angus glamping site hopes to boost its popularity with the addition of a spa pod.

Guthrie Hill Retreats was granted permission last year for four glamping pods at Hilton of Guthrie, east of Forfar.

Glamping pods at Guithrie in Angus.
Planning permission for the Guthrie glamping pods was previously granted. Image: Glampitect

Businessman Rory Dowell has now added plans for a sauna and steam room spa on the site.

It would be open to both glamping guests and the public.

Plans show the spa would be formed from two prefabricated units.

One would feature the reception area and a lounge with woodburning stove.

A covered walkway would lead visitors to the spa area with sauna, steam room, shower and changing facilities. It would also have an external patio.

Montrose mobile phone mast

Fresh proposals have come forward for vital telecommunications infrastructure in Montrose.

EE and Hutchison UK previously lodged a proposal for the 30-metre mast on the Panmure Buildings site near the town harbour.

It was withdrawn earlier this year due to a previous approval for development on the land.

The new plan involves locating the mast behind Montrose fire station.

Montrose mobile phone mast planning application.
A design impression of how the mobile mast would look near Montrose fire station. Image: Google

It will replace equipment currently on the roof of a disused grain store nearby.

“This is not a new additional installation but is a replacement for an existing installation that is to be removed,” say the applicants.

“The proposed installation is necessary for the continued wireless connectivity and capacity for local businesses, residents and visitors to this busy area of Montrose.”

Costa signs up for Arbroath

Coffee chain Costa has moved a step closer to opening its next Angus outlet.

Permission has been granted for new signage at its drive-thru in Arbroath’s new £16million retail park.

Arbroath retail park development.
Progress on the £16m Arbroath retail park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The development is under construction on Dundee Road.

Discount giant Home Bargains will be the anchor store at the retail park.

A completion date for the development is yet to be confirmed.

GSK gatehouse upgrade

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has been granted permission to upgrade the gatehouse at its Montrose plant.

The firm will install new cladding and lighting on the single-storey building.

Planners said: “The building forms the main entrance to the GSK complex, and is of an interesting design, with the frontage resembling a ship’s bridge.

GSK Montrose security building
The building sits at the entrance to GSK’s Montrose plant. Image: Google

“It is currently finished in facing brick, consistent with many of the surrounding buildings.

“The application seeks to reclad the building with a mix of gull grey and merlin grey cladding, which is also consistent with many of the more recently erected buildings within the complex.”

Conversation