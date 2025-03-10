The Bank in Dunblane launches hunt for project lead to run ambitious community space

Dunblane’s forthcoming new community cinema and arts space is advertising for a project lead to manage the venture.

The Bank, an initiative which hopes to transform the town’s vacant Bank of Scotland building into a thriving social venue, is currently recruiting for the role.

Community not-for-profit organisation Dunblane Square, the organisation behind the project, described it as a “fantastic opportunity”.

The successful applicant will manage operation of The Bank, work with the community, and deliver the facility’s programme.

According to the job vacancy information, the skills required are leadership, project management experience, and community engagement.

Experience in the arts and running a multi-use community centre is also sought.

The job would begin as a part-time role at 22.5 hours per week before becoming a full-time position of 37.5 hours per week from October 2025.

The salary is listed as £35,000 pro-rata. Applications for the role close on April 4.

What will The Bank be like?

The Bank, which is currently being renovated, is set to become an arts, tourism, hospitality and community centre.

Dunblane’s former Bank of Scotland closed in July 2022, and the building was then obtained using a £411,250 grant from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Once the project is complete, the local community will have access to a cinema, live music events, talks, tourist information, hospitality events and volunteering opportunities, all housed within the High Street premises.

Under the plans, the former banking hall will become an entertainment space with room for 100 people, suitable for screening films or hosting musicians.

What used to be the main customer area, the original bank manager’s house, will become a restaurant and bar.

An extension for a commercial kitchen and extra space for events is also on the cards, while the forecourt could become a garden space.

The Bank is expected to open in November 2025.

