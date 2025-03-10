The Bank in Dunblane launches hunt for project lead to run ambitious community space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Bank in Dunblane launches hunt for project lead to run ambitious community space

The Bank will house a cinema, events space, and a restaurant.

By Isla Glen
The building on Dunblane High Street has been out of regular use since July 2022. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Dunblane’s forthcoming new community cinema and arts space is advertising for a project lead to manage the venture.

The Bank, an initiative which hopes to transform the town’s vacant Bank of Scotland building into a thriving social venue, is currently recruiting for the role.

Community not-for-profit organisation Dunblane Square, the organisation behind the project, described it as a “fantastic opportunity”.

The successful applicant will manage operation of The Bank, work with the community, and deliver the facility’s programme.

According to the job vacancy information, the skills required are leadership, project management experience, and community engagement.

The Bank ahead of its refurbishment. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Experience in the arts and running a multi-use community centre is also sought.

The job would begin as a part-time role at 22.5 hours per week before becoming a full-time position of 37.5 hours per week from October 2025.

The salary is listed as £35,000 pro-rata. Applications for the role close on April 4.

Inside The Bank, which is currently being renovated into a community space. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

What will The Bank be like?

The Bank, which is currently being renovated, is set to become an arts, tourism, hospitality and community centre.

Dunblane’s former Bank of Scotland closed in July 2022, and the building was then obtained using a £411,250 grant from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Once the project is complete, the local community will have access to a cinema, live music events, talks, tourist information, hospitality events and volunteering opportunities, all housed within the High Street premises.

Floorplans for The Bank project. Image: The Bank/Stirling Planning

Under the plans, the former banking hall will become an entertainment space with room for 100 people, suitable for screening films or hosting musicians.

What used to be the main customer area, the original bank manager’s house, will become a restaurant and bar.

An extension for a commercial kitchen and extra space for events is also on the cards, while the forecourt could become a garden space.

The Bank is expected to open in November 2025.

