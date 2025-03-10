All Xplore Dundee bus fares to rise – find out how much your journey will cost

Xplore Dundee is set to raise its bus fares later this month.

Dundee’s main bus operator is blaming inflation and a continuing rise in running costs for the price increases.

The new fares on Xplore services will be enforced from March 31 2025.

This is the fourth consecutive year the operator has increased its fares.

Prior to changes in April 2022, short-hop and long hop tickets cost £1.80 and £2.30 respectively.

Full list of Xplore Dundee bus fare rises for 2025

Adult

Short Hop – increasing from £2.40 to £2.55

– increasing from £2.40 to Long Hop – increasing from £2.90 to £3.05

– increasing from £2.90 to 5-Trip Bundle – increasing from £11 to £11.55

– increasing from £11 to 10-Trip Bundle – increasing from £22 to £23.10

– increasing from £22 to DaySaver – increasing from £4.40 to £4.65

– increasing from £4.40 to EveningSaver – increasing from £3.50 to £3.70

– increasing from £3.50 to DuoSaver – increasing from £7.70 to £8.10

– increasing from £7.70 to GroupSaver – increasing from £12 to £12.60

– increasing from £12 to 5-Day FlixiSaver – increasing from £17.60 to £18.50

– increasing from £17.60 to 1-WeekSaver – increasing from £16 to £16.80

– increasing from £16 to 4-WeekSaver – increasing from £56 to £58.80

– increasing from £56 to Monthly Direct Debit – increasing from £52 to £54.60

– increasing from £52 to Annual Pass – increasing from £600 to £630

Student

Unihop – increasing from £1.70 to £1.80

– increasing from £1.70 to Student 10-Trip Bundle – increasing from £15 to £15.75

– increasing from £15 to Student DaySaver – increasing from £4 to £4.20

– increasing from £4 to Student 1-WeekSaver – increasing from £12.30 to £12.95

– increasing from £12.30 to StudentSaver Basic – increasing from £12.30 to £12.95

– increasing from £12.30 to StudentSaver Standard – increasing from £12.30 to £12.95

– increasing from £12.30 to StudentSaver Premium – increasing from £140 to £147

Child

Child SingleTrip – increasing from £1.60 to £1.70

– increasing from £1.60 to Child DaySaver – increasing from £3.50 to £3.70

– increasing from £3.50 to Child 1-WeekSaver – increasing from £12.20 to £12.85

Xplore says it is continuing to invest in zero-emission buses, and “better” and more vehicles.

It also says the ticket price increases will help support improved punctuality and “fair” wages for its staff.

Young people aged between five and 21 are still eligible for free bus travel across Dundee with a YoungScot card.