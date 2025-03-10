All Xplore Dundee bus fares to rise – find out how much your journey will cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All Xplore Dundee bus fares to rise – find out how much your journey will cost

Dundee's main bus operator is blaming inflation and running costs for the price increases.

By Finn Nixon
An Xplore bus on Commercial Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee is set to raise its bus fares later this month.

Dundee’s main bus operator is blaming inflation and a continuing rise in running costs for the price increases.

The new fares on Xplore services will be enforced from March 31 2025.

This is the fourth consecutive year the operator has increased its fares.

Prior to changes in April 2022, short-hop and long hop tickets cost £1.80 and £2.30 respectively.

Full list of Xplore Dundee bus fare rises for 2025

Adult

  • Short Hop – increasing from £2.40 to £2.55
  • Long Hop – increasing from £2.90 to £3.05
  • 5-Trip Bundle – increasing from £11 to £11.55 
  • 10-Trip Bundle – increasing from £22 to £23.10 
  • DaySaver – increasing from £4.40 to £4.65
  • EveningSaver – increasing from £3.50 to £3.70 
  • DuoSaver – increasing from £7.70 to £8.10
  • GroupSaver – increasing from £12 to £12.60
  • 5-Day FlixiSaver – increasing from £17.60 to £18.50
  • 1-WeekSaver – increasing from £16 to £16.80 
  • 4-WeekSaver – increasing from £56 to £58.80
  • Monthly Direct Debit – increasing from £52 to £54.60
  • Annual Pass – increasing from £600 to £630

Student

  • Unihop – increasing from £1.70 to £1.80 
  • Student 10-Trip Bundle – increasing from £15 to £15.75 
  • Student DaySaver – increasing from £4 to £4.20 
  • Student 1-WeekSaver – increasing from £12.30 to £12.95 
  • StudentSaver Basic – increasing from £12.30 to £12.95
  • StudentSaver Standard – increasing from £12.30 to £12.95 
  • StudentSaver Premium – increasing from £140 to £147 

Child

  • Child SingleTrip – increasing from £1.60 to £1.70 
  • Child DaySaver – increasing from £3.50 to £3.70
  • Child 1-WeekSaver – increasing from £12.20 to £12.85 

Xplore says it is continuing to invest in zero-emission buses, and “better” and more vehicles.

It also says the ticket price increases will help support improved punctuality and “fair” wages for its staff.

Young people aged between five and 21 are still eligible for free bus travel across Dundee with a YoungScot card.

