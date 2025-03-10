New image of Dunfermline Lidl revealed as more details emerge about supermarket plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New image of Dunfermline Lidl revealed as more details emerge about supermarket plans

The Courier takes a closer look at proposals for the old King Malcolm Hotel site.

By Andrew Robson
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

A new image of Lidl’s proposed Dunfermline store has been revealed as new details about the supermarket emerge.

The budget chain lodged plans with Fife Council for its first shop in the city last year.

The retailer was then waiting for the plans to be validated before they were made public.

The plans have now been published, revealing more details about the development on the corner of Laburnum Road and Queensferry Road.

New Dunfermline Lidl: More details revealed

New details include:

  • The Dunfermline store would be just shy of 2,000 sq m in size
  • The shop would have 91 parking spaces
  • The entrance would be via the existing access point at the eastern end of the site, next to the houses on Laburnum Road
  • A landscaping buffer would be created between the supermarket and adjacent properties

What have people said about the new Dunfermline Lidl?

Meanwhile, Lidl claims 92.5% of residents support the plans after surveying 915 people in the area.

A statement submitted with the plans says the “vast majority” of locals are happy to see the development” and that the redevelopment would be “good for the area”.

Many locals indicated they would like to see the store open “as soon as possible”.

However, some concerns were raised.

The Laburnum Road site where the Dunfermline Lidl is planned
The site on the corner of Laburnum Road and Queensferry Road. Image: Google Street View
The King Malcolm Hotel site where lidl has submitted plans
The former King Malcolm Hotel. Image: Google Street View

The statement added: “Some individuals expressed their concerns over the increase in traffic and highways impact of the proposed development.

“Some individuals expressed concerns about the foodstore being located in close proximity to a primary school.

“However some individuals expressed positives about the location of the school as
parents could combine a shopping trip with the school run.”

Trees plan at new Dunfermline Lidl ‘to be confirmed’

The Scottish Greens previously raised concerns about the prospect of 20 “long-standing trees” being lost from the site as part of the Lidl development.

The plans say the removal or retaintion of trees is “to be confirmed”.

The council will decide on the plans in the coming months.

The King Malcolm Hotel closed in 2020 and has been empty since – it is one of several Dunfermline eyesores that The Courier has taken a closer look at.

Conversation