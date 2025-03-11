Fife funding imbalance questioned as 60% of council local grants go to north east voluntary groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife funding imbalance questioned as 60% of council local grants go to north east voluntary groups

Councillors have called for more scrutiny as it emerged organisations in the north of Fife received £2 million more than those in the south.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor David Barratt has questioned the funding process for voluntary groups
Councillor David Barratt has questioned the funding process amid concerns it is not equitable. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

North east Fife groups received almost 60% of funding awarded by Fife Council to local voluntary organisations this year.

However, organisations in Dunfermline and west Fife received a tiny fraction of the available pot.

The figures, revealed by SNP councillor David Barratt, have prompted calls for better scrutiny of the process, which sees millions of pounds handed out every year.

Mr Barratt praised the work done by hundreds of groups across the entire region.

However, he has questioned the equity of the selection method.

How much did organisations in each area of Fife receive?

Councillors approved £27.8 million of grants to volunteers providing a range of services, from youth work to help for disabled shoppers.

The successful groups were listed by officers and presented to the cabinet committee for agreement.

Almost 70% of the cash went to Fife-wide organisations.

However, of the remaining £8.3m, 59.6% went to north east Fife, 22% to Kirkcaldy and 10.7% to Glenrothes.

In contrast, south and west Fife groups received 5.9%, with Cowdenbeath receiving 0.6% and Dunfermline just 0.4%.

Levenmouth also received an 0.8% share.

Why is there such a difference?

Mr Barratt said: “To put that into numbers, north east Fife have been awarded £2.1m.

“However, Cowdenbeath has just short of £23,000 and Dunfermline just over £15,000.”

“I get each area has different needs but is that right?”

Inverkeithing town house
Inverkeithing Town House is now a community hub run by volunteers. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The councillor, whose ward covers Inverkeithing, North Queensferry, Dalgety Bay and Aberdour, believes the rural nature of north east Fife accounts for part of the difference.

“There are lots of small communities and, therefore, lots of groups and halls,” he said.

“However, south and west Fife also has rural areas.”

Mr Barratt added that the recurring nature of many grants makes it difficult for new organisations to get a look-in.

“We have Inverkeithing Town House newly refurbished and we’re expecting a community group to run it,” he said.

“However, as it stands, there is no means for them to apply for that money.”

Review of Fife Council voluntary groups’ funding

Councillors have now agreed to form a working group to add another layer of scrutiny to officers’ suggestions.

Paul Vaughan, head of Fife Council‘s communities and neighbourhood services, said a review of the process is due to take place this year.

He said: “In the past, there has been a mixed approach in terms of what’s been done Fife-wide and what’s done at a local level.

“Generally, there’s a funding pot and any new things that come in will be gauged against what’s available.

“Some organisations have not met the criteria and are not being recommended for further funding.”

