Fife funding imbalance questioned as 60% of council local grants go to north east voluntary groups

North east Fife groups received almost 60% of funding awarded by Fife Council to local voluntary organisations this year.

However, organisations in Dunfermline and west Fife received a tiny fraction of the available pot.

The figures, revealed by SNP councillor David Barratt, have prompted calls for better scrutiny of the process, which sees millions of pounds handed out every year.

Mr Barratt praised the work done by hundreds of groups across the entire region.

However, he has questioned the equity of the selection method.

How much did organisations in each area of Fife receive?

Councillors approved £27.8 million of grants to volunteers providing a range of services, from youth work to help for disabled shoppers.

The successful groups were listed by officers and presented to the cabinet committee for agreement.

Almost 70% of the cash went to Fife-wide organisations.

However, of the remaining £8.3m, 59.6% went to north east Fife, 22% to Kirkcaldy and 10.7% to Glenrothes.

In contrast, south and west Fife groups received 5.9%, with Cowdenbeath receiving 0.6% and Dunfermline just 0.4%.

Levenmouth also received an 0.8% share.

Why is there such a difference?

Mr Barratt said: “To put that into numbers, north east Fife have been awarded £2.1m.

“However, Cowdenbeath has just short of £23,000 and Dunfermline just over £15,000.”

“I get each area has different needs but is that right?”

The councillor, whose ward covers Inverkeithing, North Queensferry, Dalgety Bay and Aberdour, believes the rural nature of north east Fife accounts for part of the difference.

“There are lots of small communities and, therefore, lots of groups and halls,” he said.

“However, south and west Fife also has rural areas.”

Mr Barratt added that the recurring nature of many grants makes it difficult for new organisations to get a look-in.

“We have Inverkeithing Town House newly refurbished and we’re expecting a community group to run it,” he said.

“However, as it stands, there is no means for them to apply for that money.”

Review of Fife Council voluntary groups’ funding

Councillors have now agreed to form a working group to add another layer of scrutiny to officers’ suggestions.

Paul Vaughan, head of Fife Council‘s communities and neighbourhood services, said a review of the process is due to take place this year.

He said: “In the past, there has been a mixed approach in terms of what’s been done Fife-wide and what’s done at a local level.

“Generally, there’s a funding pot and any new things that come in will be gauged against what’s available.

“Some organisations have not met the criteria and are not being recommended for further funding.”