EXCLUSIVE: Dundee barman wrestled phone thief in moving car

A Dundee barman feared he would die after tackling a phone thief in a moving car.

Ewen McCall suffered an injury to his head, cuts and grazes following the Polepark Road incident on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old was working in The Polepark Bar when a fight broke out.

He attempted to diffuse the situation outside the venue when one of the men pushed him to the ground and stole his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ewen jumped into the passenger seat of the thief’s car to stop him getting away, but the driver hit the accelerator which led to the pair wresting in the moving vehicle.

Ewen told The Courier: “The whole thing just escalated so quickly.

“The pub was quiet and then this guy had come in; he was involved in a heated conversation on the phone.

“He had a dog with him and shortly after getting served he’d gone away for a smoke outside.

“Two other men then appeared as he came back in and were staring him out as an argument ensued.”

Ewen said a fight broke out between the trio before they left the venue in a hurry.

‘My legs were hanging out of the car as I was wrestling with the guy’

He added: “The whole thing was like a scene from Shameless.

“There were accusations about someone trying to steal the dog.

“I didn’t think at this stage there was enough in this to waste the police’s time – it had all happened so quickly.

“They then came back five minutes later and began arguing.

“I’d gone out to ask what was going on before one of the men pushed me to the ground and stole my phone.

“Adrenaline sort of got me back to my feet, and I chased the guy to his car and got in the passenger seat.

“My legs were hanging out of the car as I was wrestling with the guy.

“The engine was on and he began putting his foot on the accelerator, the car was possibly going 15mph towards the Lochee Road.

“I did start to think, ‘This isn’t happening and I don’t want to die,’ as he was punching me in the head.”

Ewen said he next remembers coming to at the roadside as a member of the public phoned the police.

He added: “It was all very blurry at that point.

“I remember a woman was speaking to me before helping me back to the pub.

“Paramedics and police were at the scene speaking with people.

“The whole thing was just completely surreal.”

Police investigate phone theft

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Saturday, March 8, we received a report of a theft of a mobile phone on Polepark Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”