‘A number of police resources’ searching for missing Glenrothes man who may have travelled to Angus

Police say they have “a number of resources” searching for a missing Glenrothes man who may have travelled to Angus.

Nairn Beattie, 46, was last seen at around 9pm on Saturday in Glenrothes.

Officers say Nairn may have travelled to Angus.

He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, jeans, and blue/yellow trainers.

Inspector Sharp from Glenrothes police station said: “Nairn has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about him.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Nairn and I am now looking for assistance from the public.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1862 of March 8.