Land by Dundee’s Dighty Burn scorched by fires

Patches of land along the Dighty Burn in Dundee have been left scorched by fires.

Photos shared with The Courier show damage in open areas close to Finlathen Park.

A large patch of grass has been excessively burnt along an exposed slope between Cairn Avenue and Murrayfield Drive.

Smaller pockets of damage are visible closer to the Finlathen Aqueduct.

Fire crews were called to Finlathen Park twice on Thursday following reports of open fires – the first of which was 20m x 40m.

Crews were called back to the park later that evening to tend to two much smaller fires.

The second fires measured 1m x 2m and 2m x 5m.

The SFRS confirmed there were no casualties and police were informed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.15pm on Thursday to reports of a fire in the open at Finlathen Park, Fintry Crescent, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished a grass fire extending to 20x40m.

“There were no casualties and Police Scotland were informed of the incident”.

Police Scotland says it has no record of the fires.

The cause has not been confirmed.

The damage came after a ‘very high’ wildfire risk warning was issued across parts of Scotland last week.