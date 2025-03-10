Land by Dundee’s Dighty Burn scorched by fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Land by Dundee’s Dighty Burn scorched by fires

Photos show the scale of the damage along the burn.

By Andrew Robson
A patch of scorched grass close to the Dighty Burn in Dundee
A patch of scorched grass close to the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steven Neish

Patches of land along the Dighty Burn in Dundee have been left scorched by fires.

Photos shared with The Courier show damage in open areas close to Finlathen Park.

A large patch of grass has been excessively burnt along an exposed slope between Cairn Avenue and Murrayfield Drive.

Smaller pockets of damage are visible closer to the Finlathen Aqueduct.

A picture of the damage between Finlathen Park and Drumgeith Park.
A picture of the damage between Finlathen Park and Drumgeith Park. Image: Steven Neish
Smaller pockets of scorched grass appear along the burn.
Smaller pockets of scorched grass appear along the burn. Image: Steven Neish

Fire crews were called to Finlathen Park twice on Thursday following reports of open fires – the first of which was 20m x 40m.

Crews were called back to the park later that evening to tend to two much smaller fires.

The second fires measured 1m x 2m and 2m x 5m.

The SFRS confirmed there were no casualties and police were informed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.15pm on Thursday to reports of a fire in the open at Finlathen Park, Fintry Crescent, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished a grass fire extending to 20x40m.

“There were no casualties and Police Scotland were informed of the incident”.

Police Scotland says it has no record of the fires.

The cause has not been confirmed.

The damage came after a ‘very high’ wildfire risk warning was issued across parts of Scotland last week.

More from News

Nicholas Denison-Pender died after the plane lost power near Fife Airport. Image: Police Scotland
Cause of fatal Fife plane crash revealed in new report
Experts say Kerse Mill is at immediate risk of collapse. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: Urgent work to go ahead at 'dangerous' historic mill
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Out to batter junkies' and Valentine rage
The first weekend of IKEA being open in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 14-05-16
Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details
Barman Ewen McCall suffered an injury to his head in the incident. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee barman wrestled phone thief in moving car
Nairn Beattie.
'A number of police resources' searching for missing Glenrothes man who may have travelled…
The building on Dunblane High Street has been out of regular use since July 2022. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The Bank in Dunblane launches hunt for project lead to run ambitious community space
Angus pylons
Angus superpylon campaigners say £250 a year bill rebate not enough
Scott's car was badly damaged in the crash.
Angus musician recalls 'lucky' escape after car flips in crash on way to gig
6
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
New image of Dunfermline Lidl revealed as more details emerge about supermarket plans

Conversation