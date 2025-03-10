Cause of fatal Fife plane crash revealed in new report

A fatal Fife plane crash was caused by water in the engine.

Nicholas Denison-Pender, 50, from Perthshire, died when his four-seater light aircraft crashed near Kinglassie on December 23 2024.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report determined that “significant water contamination” caused the Rockwell Commander’s engine to lose power shortly after take-off.

An investigation of the plane’s fuel system showed the water hadn’t been removed during the pre-flight inspection.

‘Pilot fatally injured in impact’

Mr Denison-Pender had 187 hours of flying experience and told another pilot he intended to carry out a “brief local flight”.

The plane taxied at Fife Airport at 11.28am and started its take-off at 11.33am.

Investigators said the plane had entered an “incipient spin” at 11.34am after leaving “controlled flight”.

CCTV in Kinglassie, around one mile southwest, captured the sound of an engine misfiring and subsequent images of the plane striking the ground at 11:35am.

A witness at Fife Airport reported hearing the pilot make a “brief” mayday call.

The AAIB report said: “Airport responders arrived quickly at the scene and found local residents already present.

“The pilot was fatally injured in the impact.”

AAIB report details fatal Kinglassie plane crash

The AAIB report also found that Mr Denison-Pender had previously reported the presence of water in the fuel tanks.

But this had been resolved, and the aircraft had been released back into service.

Investigators said: “In July 2024 the pilot requested a maintenance organisation to investigate several defects, which were subsequently rectified.

“The defect list included the pilot reporting finding water in the fuel tanks.

“The maintenance provider stated that he reminded the pilot to check for the

presence of water in the fuel tanks on every pre-flight inspection.”