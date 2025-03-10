Cause of fatal Fife plane crash revealed in new report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cause of fatal Fife plane crash revealed in new report

Nicholas Denison-Pender died after his plane crashed near Kinglassie.

By Finn Nixon
Nicholas Denison-Pender died after the plane lost power near Fife Airport. Image: Police Scotland
A fatal Fife plane crash was caused by water in the engine.

Nicholas Denison-Pender, 50, from Perthshire, died when his four-seater light aircraft crashed near Kinglassie on December 23 2024.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report determined that “significant water contamination” caused the Rockwell Commander’s engine to lose power shortly after take-off.

Firefighters at the scene of a light aircraft crash near Kinglassie.
Firefighters at the scene of the crash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An investigation of the plane’s fuel system showed the water hadn’t been removed during the pre-flight inspection.

‘Pilot fatally injured in impact’

Mr Denison-Pender had 187 hours of flying experience and told another pilot he intended to carry out a “brief local flight”.

The plane taxied at Fife Airport at 11.28am and started its take-off at 11.33am.

Investigators said the plane had entered an “incipient spin” at 11.34am after leaving “controlled flight”.

CCTV in Kinglassie, around one mile southwest, captured the sound of an engine misfiring and subsequent images of the plane striking the ground at 11:35am.

A witness at Fife Airport reported hearing the pilot make a “brief” mayday call.

The AAIB report said: “Airport responders arrived quickly at the scene and found local residents already present.

“The pilot was fatally injured in the impact.”

AAIB report details fatal Kinglassie plane crash

The AAIB report also found that Mr Denison-Pender had previously reported the presence of water in the fuel tanks.

But this had been resolved, and the aircraft had been released back into service.

Investigators said: “In July 2024 the pilot requested a maintenance organisation to investigate several defects, which were subsequently rectified.

“The defect list included the pilot reporting finding water in the fuel tanks.

“The maintenance provider stated that he reminded the pilot to check for the
presence of water in the fuel tanks on every pre-flight inspection.”

Conversation