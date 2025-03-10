Stirling Planning Ahead: Urgent work to go ahead at ‘dangerous’ historic mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling Planning Ahead: Urgent work to go ahead at ‘dangerous’ historic mill

A mill, a school and a care home all feature in The Courier's latest Stirling Council planning round-up.

By Alex Watson
Experts say Kerse Mill is at immediate risk of collapse. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council/DC Thomson
Experts say Kerse Mill is at immediate risk of collapse. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead, our regular summary of all the planning permission applications in the Stirling area you should know about.

Extensive “urgent” works have been approved for a former corn mill considered “dangerous to the public”.

We’ll remind you of the hair-raising details of Kerse Mill’s sorry state and give you a rundown of the plans to make it safer soon.

But, before that, have a look at the other applications recently put forward, withdrawn or approved.

New Bannockburn primary school one step closer

Plans for South Stirling Gateway’s school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

As The Courier reported late last month, plans for a new £14 million Stirling primary school have taken another significant step forward.

The South Stirling Gateway development, located between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, will see 800 new homes built, as well as a new primary school with seven classrooms.

Stirling councillors gave the green light for the school to be built on February 25, around three years after planning permission in principle was initially granted.

It is expected that the school will open by 2027, serve 217 pupils and have 26 members of staff.

Planning reference: 24/00657/MSC

14 new Bridge of Allan apartments to replace derelict villa

Two new villas will be built, containing 14 apartments. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Stirling Council recently gave its final blessing for a derelict Victorian house on Bridge of Allan’s main street will be demolished to make way for two new villas, divided up into 14 separate apartments.

Woodside, the name of the property located at 105 Henderson Street, has been an eyesore for decades, overgrown and with boarded up windows.

Once it has been knocked down, two new four-storey buildings will be built on the site, with Juliet balconies.

The property next door, 103 Henderson Street and the former Ivy Hotel, is also set to become flats in the future.

Planning reference: 23/00056/FUL

Premier Inn renovation proposed

The restaurant has been shut to the public for close to a year. Image: Google Street View

Last week, it was revealed that Premier Inn Hotels Limited has applied for permission to demolish the Beefeater restaurant at its hotel on Forthside Way and build additional guest accommodation.

The eatery closed its doors to the wider public in July 2024, though hotel guests are still served breakfast on the premises.

Detailed plans submitted with the application show designs for a new restaurant and bedroom block on the Beefeater site, with 35 rooms.

The company is also proposing a further extension to the hotel, with 80 bedrooms.

Planning reference: 25/00071/FUL

Garden changes at historic home scrapped

Valley Lodge went up for sale in May 2024. Image: Clyde Property

In February, 18th-century house Valley Lodge on Stirling’s Castle Wynd featured in Planning Ahead, when a planning request was submitted to the council.

The property owner was seeking permission to carry out landscaping work, as well as resurface the driveway and widen the access to the house’s drive, making it easier for modern vehicles to gain entry.

However, the application has now been withdrawn.

Planning references: 25/00038/FUL and 25/00039/LBC

More accommodation for Doune care home

The proposed design for three new assisted living apartments

Also mentioned in a previous edition of Planning Ahead, Stirling Council has given a proposed expansion of a Doune care home the nod.

Swanton Care’s request to convert a ground floor office space within Drummond Lodge at Deanston House into three assisted living apartments has been approved with conditions.

“External changes and landscaping” will also be part of the work when it goes ahead.

Planning reference: 24/00770/FUL

Urgent work for derelict and ‘dangerous’ Kerse Mill

A drone survey revealed the extent of the damage over time to the building’s roof. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

Permission has been granted with conditions for vital work on the vacant B-listed Kerse Corn Mill on Kerse Road, next to several car dealerships, to go ahead.

Last month, we revealed that the derelict former corn mill in Stirling is at immediate risk of collapse after being left to rot for decades, despite multiple past warnings.

Owner Arnold Clark Automobiles has been aware of the “urgent” need to replace the mill’s roof since 2015.

A supporting statement submitted along with the planning application said: “The building in its current state is considered to be dangerous to the public.”

A postcard showing how Kerse Corn Mill looked not long after it was built. Image: Stirling Council

The building’s entire roof structure will be removed, along with some remaining walls.

Stirling Council’s decision notice stipulates that any materials removed from the former mill must be recorded and stored carefully for the purposes of future reinstatement or reuse.

Planning reference: 25/00008/LBC

You can see the plans here:

Bannockburn primary school coming

Bridge of Allan apartments approved

Premier Inn renovation and demolition

Valley Lodge access works application withdrawn

Doune care home expansion

Kerse Mill urgent work okayed

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Nicholas Denison-Pender died after the plane lost power near Fife Airport. Image: Police Scotland
Cause of fatal Fife plane crash revealed in new report
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Out to batter junkies' and Valentine rage
A patch of scorched grass close to the Dighty Burn in Dundee
Land by Dundee's Dighty Burn scorched by fires
The first weekend of IKEA being open in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 14-05-16
Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details
Barman Ewen McCall suffered an injury to his head in the incident. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee barman wrestled phone thief in moving car
Nairn Beattie.
'A number of police resources' searching for missing Glenrothes man who may have travelled…
The building on Dunblane High Street has been out of regular use since July 2022. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The Bank in Dunblane launches hunt for project lead to run ambitious community space
Angus pylons
Angus superpylon campaigners say £250 a year bill rebate not enough
Scott's car was badly damaged in the crash.
Angus musician recalls 'lucky' escape after car flips in crash on way to gig
6
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
New image of Dunfermline Lidl revealed as more details emerge about supermarket plans

Conversation