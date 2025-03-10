Stirling Planning Ahead: Urgent work to go ahead at ‘dangerous’ historic mill

It’s time for Planning Ahead, our regular summary of all the planning permission applications in the Stirling area you should know about.

Extensive “urgent” works have been approved for a former corn mill considered “dangerous to the public”.

We’ll remind you of the hair-raising details of Kerse Mill’s sorry state and give you a rundown of the plans to make it safer soon.

But, before that, have a look at the other applications recently put forward, withdrawn or approved.

New Bannockburn primary school one step closer

As The Courier reported late last month, plans for a new £14 million Stirling primary school have taken another significant step forward.

The South Stirling Gateway development, located between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, will see 800 new homes built, as well as a new primary school with seven classrooms.

Stirling councillors gave the green light for the school to be built on February 25, around three years after planning permission in principle was initially granted.

It is expected that the school will open by 2027, serve 217 pupils and have 26 members of staff.

Planning reference: 24/00657/MSC

14 new Bridge of Allan apartments to replace derelict villa

Stirling Council recently gave its final blessing for a derelict Victorian house on Bridge of Allan’s main street will be demolished to make way for two new villas, divided up into 14 separate apartments.

Woodside, the name of the property located at 105 Henderson Street, has been an eyesore for decades, overgrown and with boarded up windows.

Once it has been knocked down, two new four-storey buildings will be built on the site, with Juliet balconies.

The property next door, 103 Henderson Street and the former Ivy Hotel, is also set to become flats in the future.

Planning reference: 23/00056/FUL

Premier Inn renovation proposed

Last week, it was revealed that Premier Inn Hotels Limited has applied for permission to demolish the Beefeater restaurant at its hotel on Forthside Way and build additional guest accommodation.

The eatery closed its doors to the wider public in July 2024, though hotel guests are still served breakfast on the premises.

Detailed plans submitted with the application show designs for a new restaurant and bedroom block on the Beefeater site, with 35 rooms.

The company is also proposing a further extension to the hotel, with 80 bedrooms.

Planning reference: 25/00071/FUL

Garden changes at historic home scrapped

In February, 18th-century house Valley Lodge on Stirling’s Castle Wynd featured in Planning Ahead, when a planning request was submitted to the council.

The property owner was seeking permission to carry out landscaping work, as well as resurface the driveway and widen the access to the house’s drive, making it easier for modern vehicles to gain entry.

However, the application has now been withdrawn.

Planning references: 25/00038/FUL and 25/00039/LBC

More accommodation for Doune care home

Also mentioned in a previous edition of Planning Ahead, Stirling Council has given a proposed expansion of a Doune care home the nod.

Swanton Care’s request to convert a ground floor office space within Drummond Lodge at Deanston House into three assisted living apartments has been approved with conditions.

“External changes and landscaping” will also be part of the work when it goes ahead.

Planning reference: 24/00770/FUL

Urgent work for derelict and ‘dangerous’ Kerse Mill

Permission has been granted with conditions for vital work on the vacant B-listed Kerse Corn Mill on Kerse Road, next to several car dealerships, to go ahead.

Last month, we revealed that the derelict former corn mill in Stirling is at immediate risk of collapse after being left to rot for decades, despite multiple past warnings.

Owner Arnold Clark Automobiles has been aware of the “urgent” need to replace the mill’s roof since 2015.

A supporting statement submitted along with the planning application said: “The building in its current state is considered to be dangerous to the public.”

The building’s entire roof structure will be removed, along with some remaining walls.

Stirling Council’s decision notice stipulates that any materials removed from the former mill must be recorded and stored carefully for the purposes of future reinstatement or reuse.

Planning reference: 25/00008/LBC

