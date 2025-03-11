Arbroath and Carnoustie Band strike gold in Scottish brass championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath and Carnoustie Band strike gold in Scottish brass championships

Success in Perth qualifies the Angus band for a place in the British Championships being held in Cheltenham later this year.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath and Carnoustie Band members celebrate with musical director Neill McDonald (centre). Image: Supplied
Arbroath and Carnoustie Brass Band hit the high notes at the weekend’s Scottish Championships in Perth.

It saw off ten rivals to top their section at the prestigious event.

The musicians can now look forward to a trip to the British Championships in Cheltenham in September after their Fair City success.

It’s the latest stage in a remarkable turnaround for the 132-year-old band, which came close to playing its final note just a few years ago.

A dip in numbers and the Covid-19 pandemic put its survival under threat.

But it rallied, bringing in new musicians and changing its name to Arbroath and Carnoustie Band to reflect its membership and the community it serves.

Arbroath and Carnoustie band beat underdog tag

Sunday’s success has sparked hopes of a real return to form.

Adjudicators praised the band for its energy, drive and confidence, with special mention for its soloists.

Bass player and committee member Alan Marr said: “Last year, the band was in the position of being unable to compete in national competitions for the first time in its history.

“We had also slipped down into the bottom division – so this was our comeback.

“I think we were regarded as the underdogs in the whole competition.

“We had people who swapped instruments to fill places, so to win was an amazing achievement.”

And 12-year-old Daniel Toller also picked up an individual honour.

He was the youngest player of the B flat bass – the biggest instrument in the band and a handful for any musician.

However, he was not the youngest member of the winning band.

Dundee nine-year-old Ivy Braid was one of four percussionists in the victorious line-up.

In 2022, the band also qualified for the national finals after coming second in the Perth event.

However, they were unable to raise the funds to travel south.

Having now gone one better by capturing the Scottish title, they are determined to be there this September.

“We’re now going to start on a massive fundraising campaign to play in the British,” Alan added.

“We have good numbers in the band now, with around 25 on stage on Sunday.

“Achieving first place has been the result of building the band, hard work by the members and, especially, the enthusiasm, drive and dedication of musical director Neill McDonald.

“Neill took on this position in February 2024, despite player numbers being considerably fewer than the strength of band required in order to compete.”

Anyone interested in joining the band should make contact at arbroathinstrumentalband.co.uk

Conversation