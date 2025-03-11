Arbroath and Carnoustie Band strike gold in Scottish brass championships

Arbroath and Carnoustie Brass Band hit the high notes at the weekend’s Scottish Championships in Perth.

It saw off ten rivals to top their section at the prestigious event.

The musicians can now look forward to a trip to the British Championships in Cheltenham in September after their Fair City success.

It’s the latest stage in a remarkable turnaround for the 132-year-old band, which came close to playing its final note just a few years ago.

A dip in numbers and the Covid-19 pandemic put its survival under threat.

But it rallied, bringing in new musicians and changing its name to Arbroath and Carnoustie Band to reflect its membership and the community it serves.

Arbroath and Carnoustie band beat underdog tag

Sunday’s success has sparked hopes of a real return to form.

Adjudicators praised the band for its energy, drive and confidence, with special mention for its soloists.

Bass player and committee member Alan Marr said: “Last year, the band was in the position of being unable to compete in national competitions for the first time in its history.

“We had also slipped down into the bottom division – so this was our comeback.

“I think we were regarded as the underdogs in the whole competition.

“We had people who swapped instruments to fill places, so to win was an amazing achievement.”

And 12-year-old Daniel Toller also picked up an individual honour.

He was the youngest player of the B flat bass – the biggest instrument in the band and a handful for any musician.

However, he was not the youngest member of the winning band.

Dundee nine-year-old Ivy Braid was one of four percussionists in the victorious line-up.

In 2022, the band also qualified for the national finals after coming second in the Perth event.

However, they were unable to raise the funds to travel south.

Having now gone one better by capturing the Scottish title, they are determined to be there this September.

“We’re now going to start on a massive fundraising campaign to play in the British,” Alan added.

“We have good numbers in the band now, with around 25 on stage on Sunday.

“Achieving first place has been the result of building the band, hard work by the members and, especially, the enthusiasm, drive and dedication of musical director Neill McDonald.

“Neill took on this position in February 2024, despite player numbers being considerably fewer than the strength of band required in order to compete.”

Anyone interested in joining the band should make contact at arbroathinstrumentalband.co.uk