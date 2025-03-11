‘Young boys’ spotted at scene of Fife primary school fire as police launch probe

Two young boys were spotted at the scene of a deliberate fire at a Glenrothes primary school.

Police are investigating the South Parks Primary School blaze, which was quickly spotted and extinguished by a member of the public at around 7pm on Sunday.

Nobody was injured, and headteacher Natalie Falconer wrote to parents on Monday informing them about the “serious” incident.

In the letter, which has been seen by The Courier, Mrs Falconer said: “Earlier this morning we discovered a deliberate act of fire-raising at the front of our building.

“Thankfully a local resident noticed the flames and promptly intervened, successfully extinguishing the fire before it could spread further.

Young boys seen at South Parks Primary School during ‘deliberate act’ of fire-raising

“At the time of the incident, around 7pm, two young boys (in shorts) were on the school premises and were spoken to regarding the incident.”

The letter added: “We understand this news may cause concern among our families and we want to assure you that the safety of our students is our highest priority.

“We are working closely with the local authority to ensure that any necessary precautions are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

She also asked anyone with any information to contact the school.

Resident spotted fire in the school grounds

In a statement to The Courier, Mrs Falconer confirmed: “On Sunday night, a local resident saw a small fire had been lit in the school grounds.

“It was quickly extinguished, and police were informed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.05am on Monday, March 10, we received a report of a fire that had occurred at a school in the Napier Road area of Glenrothes around 7pm on Sunday, March 9.

“The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they did not attend.