EXCLUSIVE: Police praise bravery of girls, 10, chased by Dunfermline ‘serial menace’

Police have hailed the bravery of two 10-year-old girls after they were chased by a “serial menace” in Dunfermline.

Kenneth Grindlay, 40, repeatedly concealed himself at the bottom of steps on the city’s Lauriston Drive before following the youngsters in January

He then chased the schoolgirls, who fled to a friend’s house before raising the alarm.

Police say their quick actions, as well as descriptions of the assailant given to officers, were crucial in helping them snare Grindlay.

Grindlay – who has a string of previous convictions for targeting women and children in Dunfermline – was jailed for 10 months last week.

Community Sergeant Fraser Simpson has told of the moment he was about to finish his shift when police received a call about the girls being chased by a man.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, CS Simpson said he instinctively knew it was likely to involve Grindlay.

He said: “I was just about to leave for home when the call came in so I immediately headed out as I wanted to make sure the girls were safe.

“Thankfully the girls did exactly what they needed to do by running to a nearby friend’s house where they could be safe.

“I have to commend the youngsters for their bravery given such a frightening ordeal but also for being able to give detailed descriptions of the person who pursued them.

“I must also thank the member of the public who spotted Grindlay hiding and then acting strangely in the vicinity of the two girls.

Bravery of Dunfermline girls praised by police

“Not only did he warn the girl but he also challenged the individual.

“Being certain it was Grindlay, and conscious he could possibly offend again, we deployed extra police to find his whereabouts.

“Plotting a route from where he was seen with the girls and his home address, officers apprehended Grindlay later that day.”

Grindlay was already on bail awaiting a court appearance when the incident with the girls occurred on January 17.

Previously, a woman and a 15-year-old child were forced to seek safety in a shop on Linburn Road after Grindlay ran at them.

Other offences have included following and then threatening two women as they walked a dog near Woodmill Road in June 2023

And in November 2022, he exposed himself to two women and a 12-year-old child weeks after shouting and following the same two adults on a Dunfermline street.

CS Simpson said: “Thankfully these types of crimes and offending are pretty rare.

“However, the public can rest assured that police will approach any such instances with the utmost urgency.

“A considerable amount of police resources were put into dealing with Grindlay’s continuous offending.

‘Without the actions of the girls, Grindlay may not have been apprehended’

“He has been a serial menace and a constant offender targeting women and children across Dunfermline.

“He’s now in prison where he needs to be as I have no doubt that his offending would continue with the likelihood of it escalating.

“Without the bravery and the actions of the two young girls, Grindlay may not have been apprehended when he was.

“I’d urge anyone who may have faced similar ordeal or experiences such behaviour in the future to contact police.

“It doesn’t matter how insignificant they feel it might be, let the police investigate it so they can take the appropriate action.”