EXCLUSIVE: New Images of proposed Dundee and Angus College campus in Arbroath

We can reveal the latest design images of how a new Dundee and Angus College campus in the heart of Arbroath could look.

In November, the college unveiled a £265 million vision to create two new campuses in the City of Discovery and Angus.

Its ambitious plans for Dundee focus on the Wellgate Centre, and creating a green thoroughfare connecting the Murraygate and the Hilltown.

Abbeygate Shopping Centre vision for D&A College

In Arbroath, the Abbeygate Shopping Centre could become home to thousands of Angus-based students.

Discussions with the centre owners are continuing, as the college develops the business case for the entire project.

It also includes expanding its Gardyne campus in Dundee.

But new visualisations show how the 40-year-old Abbeygate centre could be developed to house 2,500 students and almost 250 staff who call the current Arbroath campus home.

These show how the shopping centre would become the main building, with green spaces set beside it. A rooftop terrace is included in the plans.

The current Abbeygate entrance off the High Street pedestrian precinct would be retained.

And draft designs indicate new buildings would be created on the current Abbeygate car park.

The blueprint also reveals a nod to Arbroath’s proud heritage.

Concept drawings incorporate a ‘round O’ in the north-east corner of the campus.

It would be a window looking towards the iconic feature of nearby Arbroath Abbey.

Broad offering at D&A College in Arbroath

The range of subjects offered at Arbroath includes:

Animal, Land and Environment

Art & Design

Business and Admin

Children and Young People

Computing and Creative Media

Construction Crafts

Engineering

English Language

Hairdressing

Beauty and Barbering

Health & Social Care

Hospitality and Professional Cookery

Social Science

Sport and Fitness

Uniformed Services

Exciting Arbroath developments

Announcing the ambitious proposals last year, D&A College principal Simon Hewitt said he hoped a move to the Abbeygate site would bring a fresh boost to the town centre.

It could also complement Arbroath Town Board’s vision to transform the High Street as part of its £20m initiative.

And it comes as the Place for Everyone £14m active travel project approaches the 12-month milestone.

The scheme is scheduled for completion later this year, bringing together the parts of the town divided by the A92.

We will shortly be expanding on Mr Hewitt’s hopes for Arbroath in an interview setting out the latest progress in the Angus element of the D&A masterplan.

