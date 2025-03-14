EXCLUSIVE: New Images of proposed Dundee and Angus College campus in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: New Images of proposed Dundee and Angus College campus in Arbroath

Plans show how the Abbeygate Shopping Centre would be transformed and expanded as part of a £265million masterplan for new campuses in Angus and Dundee.

By Graham Brown
An early impression of how the D&A College campus at the Abbeygate in Arbroath might look. Image: Dundee and Angus College
An early impression of how the D&A College campus at the Abbeygate in Arbroath might look. Image: Dundee and Angus College

We can reveal the latest design images of how a new Dundee and Angus College campus in the heart of Arbroath could look.

In November, the college unveiled a £265 million vision to create two new campuses in the City of Discovery and Angus.

Its ambitious plans for Dundee focus on the Wellgate Centre, and creating a green thoroughfare connecting the Murraygate and the Hilltown.

Abbeygate Shopping Centre vision for D&A College

In Arbroath, the Abbeygate Shopping Centre could become home to thousands of Angus-based students.

Dundee and Angus College Arbroath campus proposals.
The college campus would have an entrance on to the High Street pedestrian precinct. Image: Dundee and Angus College
D&A College Arbroath campus masterplan.
Discussions with the owners of the Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath are ongoing. Image: Dundee and Angus College

Discussions with the centre owners are continuing, as the college develops the business case for the entire project.

It also includes expanding its Gardyne campus in Dundee.

But new visualisations show how the 40-year-old Abbeygate centre could be developed to house 2,500 students and almost 250 staff who call the current Arbroath campus home.

These show how the shopping centre would become the main building, with green spaces set beside it. A rooftop terrace is included in the plans.

The current Abbeygate entrance off the High Street pedestrian precinct would be retained.

D&A Arbroath campus designs for Abbeygate shopping centre.
The college revealed its £265m masterplan for campuses in Dundee and Arbroath last year. Image: Dundee and Angus College
Dundee and Angus College Arbroath designs
A main entrance visualisation for the Arbroath building. Image: Dundee and Angus College

And draft designs indicate new buildings would be created on the current Abbeygate car park.

The blueprint also reveals a nod to Arbroath’s proud heritage.

Dundee and Angus College Arbroath campus plans.
A window could look to the ’round O’ of ancient Arbroath Abbey. Image: Dundee and Angus College
Arbroath campus plans for Dundee and Angus College.
A design view looking west across the Abbeygate site. Image: Dundee and Angus College

Concept drawings incorporate a ‘round O’ in the north-east corner of the campus.

It would be a window looking towards the iconic feature of nearby Arbroath Abbey.

Broad offering at D&A College in Arbroath

The range of subjects offered at Arbroath includes:

  • Animal, Land and Environment
  • Art & Design
  • Business and Admin
  • Children and Young People
  • Computing and Creative Media
  • Construction Crafts
  • Engineering
  • English Language
  • Hairdressing
  • Beauty and Barbering
  • Health & Social Care
  • Hospitality and Professional Cookery
  • Social Science
  • Sport and Fitness
  • Uniformed Services

Exciting Arbroath developments

Announcing the ambitious proposals last year, D&A College principal Simon Hewitt said he hoped a move to the Abbeygate site would bring a fresh boost to the town centre.

It could also complement Arbroath Town Board’s vision to transform the High Street as part of its £20m initiative.

Arbroath High Street precinct.
A new D&A College campus would access directly onto Arbroath High Street pedestrian precinct. Image: Google

And it comes as the Place for Everyone £14m active travel project approaches the 12-month milestone.

The scheme is scheduled for completion later this year, bringing together the parts of the town divided by the A92.

We will shortly be expanding on Mr Hewitt’s hopes for Arbroath in an interview setting out the latest progress in the Angus element of the D&A masterplan.

In the meantime, we would like your views on the concept designs and what you think of a town centre move for the college.

Please contribute to the debate in the comments section below.

More from News

Michelle Atkinson of Dunfermline dog charity Canine Welfare and Training at the Lathalmond premises
Dunfermline dog charity flees premises in dispute over roof repairs
Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…
Proposed St Andrews student accommodation was dependent on a hotel
Scottish Government asked to rule on 'unviable' hotel conditions attached to St Andrews student…
Lild says the plans were submitted in December.
Lidl eyeing site for new 1,300 square metre Leven store
Michael Rolland joined family firm The Paint Shed in 2016 and transformed the Stirling-based business. Image: The Paint Shed
How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Juror who collapsed Forfar trial told she could have been jailed
Leuchars-based SCOTS DG troops in Romania: (from left) Trooper Cody James Mackie from Leven, Lance Corporal Jack Skinner from Kent, Trooper William Robert Tait from Mablethorpe, Lance Corporal Geehn from West Midlands, Corporal Dillon Paton from Kilmarnock. Image: Michael Alexander
What's life like on exercise with Leuchars soldiers in Romania?
Anna Yanenko (right) and Sofia Konareva have lived in Stirling for around 3 years, after fleeing war in Ukraine. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Ukrainians in Stirling thank 'strong' locals for three years of support as memorial garden…
Crieff Hydro exterior
Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range set for Easter opening
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon becomes latest SNP politician to quit Holyrood

Conversation