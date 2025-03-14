Lidl eyeing site for new 1,300 square metre Leven store

Lidl is thought to be actively considering a site for a new Leven store.

The Courier has learned the budget supermarket chain is involved in discussions with engineering firm Pfaudler over the potential purchase of land.

If successful, planning permission would need to be secured.

Lidl would then move from its existing Mitchell Street store to the new site on Glenlyon Road.

Supermarket bosses say they do not have any firm plans for Leven, but confirmed they are seeking a site for a new store in the town.

However, the Courier has seen a proposed site plan, which shows a 1,336 square metre store.

It would include five aisles of shopping and 126 car parking spaces.

The land in question is between the Pfaudler building and Sainsbury’s and is currently used as a car park and storage,

It has been for sale for many years and previously attracted interest from Tesco.

‘Ideal site’ for new Leven Lidl store

Leven is on a list of site requirements for the German-based supermarket.

It hopes to open nine new stores in Fife and Tayside, including two in Dunfermline, one in the north of Kirkcaldy and one in St Andrews.

Lidl said previously it specifically wants sites in “prominent locations”, such as town centres and retail parks.

Requirements include over 100 parking spaces with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Leven area convener, Councillor Colin Davidson, said the Pfaudler site would be ideal.

“I would encourage use of that site,” he said.

“It would free up the existing Lidl site for further development.

“They want to move location because Sainsbury’s and B&M are are already down there and people are going there anyway.

“It would strengthen the offer of retail in that part of town.”