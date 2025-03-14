Lidl eyeing site for new 1,300 square metre Leven store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl eyeing site for new 1,300 square metre Leven store

The budget supermarket chain is said to be actively involved in talks with engineering firm Pfaudler over the purchase of land.

By Claire Warrender
Lild says the plans were submitted in December.
Lidl is actively looking for a site in Leven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lidl is thought to be actively considering a site for a new Leven store.

The Courier has learned the budget supermarket chain is involved in discussions with engineering firm Pfaudler over the potential purchase of land.

If successful, planning permission would need to be secured.

Lidl is thought to be in talks with Pfaudler bosses about land for a new Leven store
The Pfaudler site in Leven. Image: Google Maps

Lidl would then move from its existing Mitchell Street store to the new site on Glenlyon Road.

Supermarket bosses say they do not have any firm plans for Leven, but confirmed they are seeking a site for a new store in the town.

However, the Courier has seen a proposed site plan, which shows a 1,336 square metre store.

It would include five aisles of shopping and 126 car parking spaces.

The land in question is between the Pfaudler building and Sainsbury’s and is currently used as a car park and storage,

It has been for sale for many years and previously attracted interest from Tesco.

‘Ideal site’ for new Leven Lidl store

Leven is on a list of site requirements for the German-based supermarket.

It hopes to open nine new stores in Fife and Tayside, including two in Dunfermline, one in the north of Kirkcaldy and one in St Andrews.

Lidl said previously it specifically wants sites in “prominent locations”, such as town centres and retail parks.

The existing Leven Lidl store on Mitchell Street
The existing Leven Lidl store on Mitchell Street. Image: Google.

Requirements include over 100 parking spaces with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Leven area convener, Councillor Colin Davidson, said the Pfaudler site would be ideal.

“I would encourage use of that site,” he said.

“It would free up the existing Lidl site for further development.

“They want to move location because Sainsbury’s and B&M are are already down there and people are going there anyway.

“It would strengthen the offer of retail in that part of town.”

