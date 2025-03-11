Hedgehog dies after suffering devastating burns in Dundee park fire

A hedgehog has died after suffering devastating burns in a Dundee park fire.

Two fires started on open ground at Finlathen Park, next to the Dighty Burn, last Thursday.

Photos shared with The Courier showed damage in open areas including a large patch of grass that had been excessively burnt.

Firefighters reported the incidents to police but the causes have not been confirmed.

It has now emerged that a rescued hedgehog was among the casualties of one of the fires.

Dawn Airlie, founder of the Ballumbie Hedgehog Rescue Centre, received a call from firefighters at the scene after they found the creature.

She said: “When the crew commander called to tell me about a burnt hedgehog I really didn’t know what to expect.

“I went along to collect him and couldn’t believe the size of the patch that had been burnt.

“We’ve never dealt with a burn victim before so we contacted other hedgehog rescue experts.

“His spines were all melted together and he had a strong smokey odour.

“I gave him pain relief, cut down his spines to his skin, and he was getting oxygen four or five times a day.

“The next day he perked up a wee bit but by Sunday night you could really tell he was uncomfortable and struggling.”

Despite Dawn’s efforts, the hedgehog died overnight on Sunday.

The 51-year-old added: “It’s such a shame as he was a wee sweetheart – he was very bright-eyed so I suspect he was perfectly healthy before the fires.

“People need to realise there is a consequence of their actions.

“Hedgehogs are listed as ‘near threatened’ by the IUCN on the red list of threatened species so we need to be really careful.

“It’s awful that wildlife gets caught up in this nonsense.

“An innocent and endangered creature, minding its own business, died because of this – it’s such a shame.”

Dawn opened the Ballumbie Hedgehog Rescue Centre to fill the gap left by the Wormit facility which closed in 2021.