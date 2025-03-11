Hedgehog dies after suffering devastating burns in Dundee park fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hedgehog dies after suffering devastating burns in Dundee park fire

The creature died days after the blaze next to the Dighty Burn.

By Andrew Robson

A hedgehog has died after suffering devastating burns in a Dundee park fire.

Two fires started on open ground at Finlathen Park, next to the Dighty Burn, last Thursday.

Photos shared with The Courier showed damage in open areas including a large patch of grass that had been excessively burnt.

Firefighters reported the incidents to police but the causes have not been confirmed.

It has now emerged that a rescued hedgehog was among the casualties of one of the fires.

A patch of scorched grass close to the Dighty Burn in Dundee
A patch of scorched grass close to the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steven Neish

Dawn Airlie, founder of the Ballumbie Hedgehog Rescue Centre, received a call from firefighters at the scene after they found the creature.

She said: “When the crew commander called to tell me about a burnt hedgehog I really didn’t know what to expect.

“I went along to collect him and couldn’t believe the size of the patch that had been burnt.

“We’ve never dealt with a burn victim before so we contacted other hedgehog rescue experts.

Hedgehog dies days after Dundee park fire

“His spines were all melted together and he had a strong smokey odour.

“I gave him pain relief, cut down his spines to his skin, and he was getting oxygen four or five times a day.

“The next day he perked up a wee bit but by Sunday night you could really tell he was uncomfortable and struggling.”

Despite Dawn’s efforts, the hedgehog died overnight on Sunday.

The 51-year-old added: “It’s such a shame as he was a wee sweetheart – he was very bright-eyed so I suspect he was perfectly healthy before the fires.

Rabbie's spines were melted together by the fire.
The hedgehog’s spines were melted together by the fire. Image: Dawn Airley
Dawn Airlie opened a hedgehog sanctuary in her garage,
Dawn Airlie opened a hedgehog sanctuary in her garage, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“People need to realise there is a consequence of their actions.

“Hedgehogs are listed as ‘near threatened’ by the IUCN on the red list of threatened species so we need to be really careful.

“It’s awful that wildlife gets caught up in this nonsense.

“An innocent and endangered creature, minding its own business, died because of this – it’s such a shame.”

Dawn opened the Ballumbie Hedgehog Rescue Centre to fill the gap left by the Wormit facility which closed in 2021.

Conversation