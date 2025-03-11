Stirling University report warns alcohol at football grounds could increase disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling University report warns alcohol at football grounds could increase disorder

Alcohol has only been available within hospitality areas at matches since the 1980s.

By Isla Glen & Press Association
Alcohol is currently not permitted to be consumed in Scottish football stadiums. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Selling alcohol to fans at football grounds could pose a risk to safety and cause public disorder, a Stirling University report has found.

According to the study, which looked at the impact of allowing the sale of alcohol more widely inside football grounds, there is also “uncertainty” over whether clubs would make a profit.

Alcohol is currently not permitted to be consumed while watching a match, and is only available within hospitality areas.

This legislation was introduced in the 1980s to reduce football-related violence and disorder.

However, it was revealed last week that Police Scotland and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) are “open to discussions” on lifting the ban.

Stirling University carried out the research. Image: Google Street View

At the weekend, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren argued a controlled, safe approach to selling booze at games could cut down on pre-match bingeing and smuggling bottles into stadia.

But the new research found that if alcohol were to be on general sale in stadiums, it would bring “increased risk in relation to fan safety and public disorder”.

It added that the level of risk would depend on the “individual match”, as well as “crowd size, category of match and time of kick off”.

Alcohol profit ‘uncertain’ for football clubs

The report, funded by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and SPFL, said a lift on the ban would be “at odds with the Scottish Government’s aims to reduce the societal normalisation of alcohol and reduce overall alcohol consumption”.

In addition, it was thought that while the sale of alcohol could bring additional income for clubs, profit was “uncertain” due to the investment in “mitigation measures”.

This included crowd management, meeting licensing standards, and other risk management criteria.

First Minister John Swinney previously said he is “not sympathetic” to allowing alcohol to be sold more widely at football games.

John Swinney speaking in public against white background
John Swinney said he could “understand” but was not “sympathetic” regarding the selling of alcohol at football matches.  Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A Scottish Government spokesperson told the Press Association: “We have no plans to change the ban on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds.

“We regularly meet with the Scottish Professional Football League to discuss a wide range of issues, including the sale and consumption of alcohol at football matches.

“We will continue to engage with the football authorities, supporters’ groups and clubs on ways to enhance the fan experience.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

