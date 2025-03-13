Perthshire woman ‘left in limbo’ after windscreen cracked on brand-new car

A Perthshire woman says she has been “left in limbo” after the windscreen on her brand-new car cracked.

Stephanie McFadzean bought the Dacia Duster Extreme Hybrid on January 11.

Nine days later, while on holiday with her husband in Oban, a stone kicked up from the road and caused a minor chip in the windscreen.

However, the chip developed into a crack across the glass, rendering the car unsafe to drive.

Stephanie, who lives in Dunning, claims she was initially told that it would take two weeks for the windscreen to be replaced through Autoglass.

However, a fortnight came and went without the windscreen being replaced.

The car has remained out of use since.

Stephanie, 56, said: “The whole situation has left us in limbo.

“We’ve not been able to use the car at all since the middle of January.

Car out of use for weeks due to cracked windscreen

“It’s just sat on the driveway this whole time.

“I’m actually starting to sick of looking at the thing, it takes the shine off buying a new car.

“How long are we expected to wait before this issue is fixed?

“Not to mention the fact I’m still paying for road tax and insurance too while it sits and gathers dust.”

Stephanie, who is retired, has been relying on buses to get around since.

She added: “The whole situation has caused me and my husband many sleepless nights.

“I’ve cried a lot as a result, it’s a lot of money to come out of our savings for something we both can’t use.”

Windscreen to be replaced on Perthshire woman’s car

Dacia has now confirmed a replacement windscreen is on its way.

A spokesperson said: “We confirm that our customer claimed through their insurance with Autoglass.

“We have now located the windscreen order, placed by Autoglass, and this is due for delivery in the coming week.

“The car will be back on the road in no time.”

An Autoglass spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a delay to the time it normally takes us to carry out a windscreen replacement due to limited industry supply of the type of glass needed for this vehicle at the time.

“We have now secured the correct glass and booked in the vehicle for the replacement.”