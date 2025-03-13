Perthshire woman ‘left in limbo’ after windscreen cracked on brand-new car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire woman ‘left in limbo’ after windscreen cracked on brand-new car

Stephanie McFadzean says she has been left in tears after waiting weeks for a repair.

By Andrew Robson
Stephanie McFadzean with her Dacia, which has a cracked windscreen. Image: Phil Hannah
Stephanie McFadzean with her Dacia, which has a cracked windscreen. Image: Phil Hannah

A Perthshire woman says she has been “left in limbo” after the windscreen on her brand-new car cracked.

Stephanie McFadzean bought the Dacia Duster Extreme Hybrid on January 11.

Nine days later, while on holiday with her husband in Oban, a stone kicked up from the road and caused a minor chip in the windscreen.

However, the chip developed into a crack across the glass, rendering the car unsafe to drive.

The crack on the windscreen from the inside. Image: Phil Hannah
A chip in the glass developed into a crack. Image: Phil Hannah

Stephanie, who lives in Dunning, claims she was initially told that it would take two weeks for the windscreen to be replaced through Autoglass.

However, a fortnight came and went without the windscreen being replaced.

The car has remained out of use since.

Stephanie, 56, said: “The whole situation has left us in limbo.

“We’ve not been able to use the car at all since the middle of January.

Car out of use for weeks due to cracked windscreen

“It’s just sat on the driveway this whole time.

“I’m actually starting to sick of looking at the thing, it takes the shine off buying a new car.

“How long are we expected to wait before this issue is fixed?

“Not to mention the fact I’m still paying for road tax and insurance too while it sits and gathers dust.”

Stephanie says she has lost sleep over the issue. Image: Phil Hannah

Stephanie, who is retired, has been relying on buses to get around since.

She added: “The whole situation has caused me and my husband many sleepless nights.

“I’ve cried a lot as a result, it’s a lot of money to come out of our savings for something we both can’t use.”

Windscreen to be replaced on Perthshire woman’s car

Dacia has now confirmed a replacement windscreen is on its way.

A spokesperson said: “We confirm that our customer claimed through their insurance with Autoglass.

“We have now located the windscreen order, placed by Autoglass, and this is due for delivery in the coming week.

“The car will be back on the road in no time.”

An Autoglass spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a delay to the time it normally takes us to carry out a windscreen replacement due to limited industry supply of the type of glass needed for this vehicle at the time.

“We have now secured the correct glass and booked in the vehicle for the replacement.”

More from News

Owner Janine Wallace, right, and colleague Emily Bartle-Haigh are moving out of Browjam on Perth Road. Image: Janine Wallace
Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education
The Younger Hall in St Andrews will get 27 solar panels
27 solar panels approved for roof of Younger Hall in St Andrews
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy
Gladiators star in running to become new Dundee University rector
Jamie Barrie
Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party
Cambuskenneth level crossing, Ladysneuk Road near Stirling.
Person found dead on Stirling railway line
Abigail Longhurst lays flowers outside Dunblane Primary School.
Dunblane: How the ghastly news unfolded that children had been killed in 1996
Traffic on the A90 approach to the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Drivers facing daily delays at Swallow Roundabout - but developer refuses to comment
Dundee Sheriff Court
Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser
A92 crash near Wormit
Emergency services attend 3-vehicle crash on A92 in north-east Fife
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife

Conversation