Most popular baby names in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024 revealed

We reveal the most popular baby names across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Noah and Olivia return to the top of the list across Scotland.

What were the most popular baby names of 2024? Supplied by DCT Design Team
What were the most popular baby names of 2024? Supplied by DCT Design Team
By Ema Sabljak

Olivia may have returned to the top baby name slot for girls across Scotland in 2024, but it fell to joint tenth in Dundee.

A National Records of Scotland publication has revealed all the names given to babies across the country last year.

The top names across Scotland were Olivia for girls and Noah for boys but that is not necessarily the case at local authority level.

While Olivia ranked at the top of the list within Dundee in 2023, new trends have taken shape at a local authority level for 2024.

We have found the most popular names used across Tayside, Fife and Stirling and compared them to the previous year’s top trends.

Top baby names in Dundee

Muhammed topped the list for boys born in the City of Discovery, while Ruby and Sophie shared first place for girls born in 2024.

Other popular names in Dundee were Luca, Archie and Leo for baby boys and Sophia and Emily for girls.

In 2023, Noah claimed back the top spot after the title was snagged by the name Leo in 2022.

While Dundee may have been ahead of the curve with Olivia gaining top-of-the-list status in 2023 rather than in the most recent data.

It was followed by Isla and Willow in joint second place.

Most popular baby names in Angus

Emily and Isla were the most commonly used name for girls in Angus with eight babies each last year.

And with nine baby boys, Freddie was the top baby boy name of 2024.

Olivia was top of the list in 2023, while the top spot was shared for boys by Harry and Noah.

Top baby names in Perth and Kinross

What about babies born in Perth and Kinross?

For boys born in 2024, Rory was most popular across the region. Meanwhile, Lily took the top slot for baby girls.

But how did the top baby names change from the previous year?

In 2023, Harris, Finlay and Jack were the most popular names in the area. Charlotte, Freya, Amelia and Lucy were the most commonly given names for girls.

Top baby names in Fife

The top baby name in 2024 for girls in Fife was Isla with 24 babies born. But Olivia was close behind in second place with 22 babies.

Meanwhile, the area also saw 22 baby boys named Archie – topping the list.

Meanwhile, other names topping the charts included Millie for girls and Harris for boys.

In 2023, bucked the trend seen across Tayside of Olivia taking the top spot. Instead, parents favoured Emily as the most popular name, followed by Millie.

Alfie, Oliver and Jack were the most frequently used names for boys that year.

Most popular baby names in Stirling

Meanwhile, parents in Stirling enjoyed the name Evie for girls and Oliver for boys in 2024.

Popular names for boys in the area were also Leo, Thomas and James.

Meanwhile, for girls other frequent names were Bonnie and Lily.

The previous year Oliver and Amelia topped the list of names in the area.

Isla, which was the most popular name in Scotland in 2023, took joint second place in Stirling that year alongside Ellie and Lily.

We have analysed 50 years of baby name trends across the country.

Conversation