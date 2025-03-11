News Delays on A9 at Keir Roundabout near Stirling after crash The road was closed following the crash on Tuesday afternoon. By Andrew Robson March 11 2025, 2:57pm March 11 2025, 2:57pm Share Delays on A9 at Keir Roundabout near Stirling after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5199428/a9-closed-keir-roundabout-stirling-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Traffic is building on the southbound carriageway. Image: Supplied Drivers faced major delays after a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Stirling. The northbound carriageway was shut at the Keir Roundabout between Dunblane and Stockbridge. Police and paramedics were called to the scene with tailbacks of up to five miles shortly after the collision at 2.44pm. Queues of traffic on the A9 near Dunblane. Image: Google Maps The carriageway reopened a short while later at 3.18pm. Traffic Scotland is reporting delays of around 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway. An X post read: “All lanes are now running Northbound following the earlier collision. “Emergency services have now left the scene with vehicles now recovered.”
