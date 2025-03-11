Delays on A9 at Keir Roundabout near Stirling after crash

Drivers faced major delays after a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Stirling.

The northbound carriageway was shut at the Keir Roundabout between Dunblane and Stockbridge.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene with tailbacks of up to five miles shortly after the collision at 2.44pm.

The carriageway reopened a short while later at 3.18pm.

Traffic Scotland is reporting delays of around 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway.

An X post read: “All lanes are now running Northbound following the earlier collision.

“Emergency services have now left the scene with vehicles now recovered.”