Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Glenrothes teen

The friends and family of a missing Glenrothes teen are “becoming increasingly concerned for him”.

John Lovell, 15, was last seen in the Fife town at around 12:30pm on Monday.

He has connections to Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy and is believed to have a bus pass and bank card but no money.

Police have described John as a white male of very slim build with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a white t-shirt, and a black shirt over the top.

He also had a black beanie hat on and headphones around his neck.

Police appeal for missing Glenrothes man John Lovell

A Police Scotland Fife statement read: “Police in Fife Division are appealing for assistance in tracing John Lovell who has been reported missing from Glenrothes.

“John was last seen about 1230 hours on Monday 10th March 2025 in Glenrothes.

“His current whereabouts are unknown, and his friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1084 from March 10 2025.