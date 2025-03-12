Controversial A9 services near Dunblane back on Stirling Council planning table

Plans for a previously controversial service station on the A9 northbound between Stirling and Perth have been resubmitted for consideration by Stirling Council.

After a three-year battle, the original proposals (which included plans for a hotel, restaurant and drive-thru) were rejected in 2022.

The new application, submitted by Graham and Sibbald on behalf of GB Grove Ltd, requests permission to build a petrol station and a shop, as well as create parking spaces, a picnic area, and vehicle-washing facilities.

Accessed from the A9 northbound road, the service station would be located around 500 metres south west of Balhaldie Farm, near Kinbuck.

The land, called Firs of Kinbuck, was previously used for commercial forestry.

What is the proposal?

The design for the newly proposed low-carbon fuel station feature plans for hydrogen storage, a solar farm with associated battery storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

There would be a total of 20 EV charging points for cars, and two for HGVs.

The petrol station would have space for 12 vehicles to refuel at one time, and three pumps for HGVs, with facilities for double-sided filling.

Toilets, an office, storage and a kitchenette are also included in the plans.

It is expected the shop, which is intended to sell hot food, would be open on a 24-hour basis.

A picnic area, with eight benches, is also proposed, alongside a valet car wash, jet washing bays, a HGV washing facility, and machines for air, water, vacuum and fragrance.

Why are the plans controversial?

A 2018 proposal for roadside services at the same Firs of Kinbuck site was withdrawn in 2019 due to concerns it would become more of a “destination” than a stop-off point for motorists.

The initial plan was for a larger development with a petrol filling station, truck stop, restaurants, a drive-thru, a hotel, and leisure facilities.

A revised application was submitted, removing the leisure aspect, but there were still objections to the hotel and restaurant.

In 2020, Stirling Council approved the plans.

However, a judicial review was submitted and the application was returned to Stirling Council’s planning officials, where it was refused.

This decision was then appealed to the Scottish Government, which dismissed it in 2022.

Will the service station be approved this time?

Stirling Council has not yet made a decision on the new service station plans.

However, nearby Perth and Kinross Council has no objections.

Transport Scotland has asked for an extension in the consultation process until the transport assessment can be audited.

How do the new plans differ?

Under the new plans, the development will be focused on being a refuelling and charging station, supporting Scotland’s net zero targets.

The application reads: “The applicant has significantly reduced the scale of the development and the development is purely focused on the delivery of charging/fuelling facilities to meet market need and Scottish Government policies.”

It also notes that the site has an existing access point would ensure that “both sides of the A9 are serviced with necessary charging and re-fuelling facilities”.

The A9 southbound is currently served by Shell and Starbucks at Balhaldie.

