Strict timetable set as Angus councillors agree possible return of Arbroath miniature railway in £150,000 investment plan

Kerr’s Miniature Railway at Arbroath West Links closed in 2020 after 85 years but its founder's grandson has plans to bring back what was once one of Scotland’s top seaside attractions.

By Graham Brown
John Kerr has secured a new 20-year lease for the Arbroath railway founded by his grandfather. Image: Paul Reid
The owner of Arbroath’s miniature railway is to be set a deadline to bring a promised £150,000 investment for the return of the seaside attraction in on time.

It could see trains running again on the Kerr’s Miniature Railway line, which was a magnet for generations of east coast visitors.

The attraction closed in 2020 after John Kerr said the set-up, founded by his grandfather 85 years earlier, was no longer viable.

Arbroath miniature railway to return
John Kerr with some of the miniature locomotives before the railway closed in 2020. Image: Paul Reid

Visitor numbers had plummeted from the railway’s heyday of 20,000 passengers a year.

Mr Kerr described the closure decision as “heart-breaking”.

Miniature railway owner took investment south

Mr Kerr later invested in a railway in North Yorkshire. He said at the time the acquisition was “Angus’s loss and Scarborough’s gain”.

He claimed he felt “hoodwinked” by the council after hopes of extending the line along West Links fell through.

But he has continued to lease the ground in the intervening years.

Some buildings have now also been demolished or altered due to work carried out by Network Rail on the adjacent east coast main line.

Kerr's miniature railway in Arbroath to make a comeback
Railway founder Matt Kerr working on one of the locomotives in the attraction’s heyday. Image: DC Thomson

One of the Arbroath locomotives is now a popular feature at the Scottish Deer Centre after being loaned to the Fife venue’s Haggis Expressway.

On Tuesday, Angus councillors agreed a new 20-year deal for the land at a £1,200-a-year rental.

However, the project hinges on the businessman delivering on his promise to bring the railway back.

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said officers had been in discussion with Mr Kerr and believed he was “very much” committed to the investment plan.

“It is their intention to invest £150,000 to replace the track, repair/renew all fencing, repair the tunnel, rebuild platforms, rebuild the turntable and reinstate the grounds in general,” said Mr Dailly.

Kerr’s estimate it will take between one and two years to complete.

The railway would then open at weekends from Easter until the end of October and daily throughout the school holidays.

A full-size steam loco passing the miniature railway. Image: Paul Reid

Mr Dailly said the lease agreement would include break clauses for both parties.

The council will be able to terminate the lease if work on the project does not begin within 12 months.

It must also be completed within an agreed timeframe.

Hopes railway plan ‘stays on track’

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said: “I think we should go full steam ahead on this.

“Kerr’s Miniature Railway has been loved by many and has been a top day trip throughout the decades.

“Hopefully this does stay on track. I’m sure there will be many passengers queuing up when it comes to the grand re-opening.”

Council leader Bill Duff said: “If the investment doesn’t materialise that will break the contract.

“Really, it’s up to Mr Kerr to invest the money and provide a future for the railway…otherwise it will hit the buffers.”

