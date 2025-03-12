Anstruther lifeboat crew rescue eight-year-old AJ’s dream trip days after car trauma

Anstruther lifeboat crew had a boat-mad youngster feeling ship shape again, days after vandals wrecked a dream trip to Arbroath.

AJ Jamieson was devastated to miss out on a visit to the Angus town’s lifeboat station last week when his mum’s car was targeted.

Tyres were slashed and four windows smashed as the Volkswagen Golf sat outside their Methil home.

However, the Anstruther crewmen got in touch with the family after The Courier highlighted their plight.

And on Tuesday, eight-year-old AJ enjoyed a VIP tour of the Fife station and its two lifeboats.

And he was delighted to sit at the helm of the new £2.5 million Shannon class all-weather boat, which arrived in Fife last year.

Family holidays to lifeboat stations

Dad John said AJ, who has autism, has been obsessed with boats since the age of three.

And he revealed his incredible knowledge during conversations with coxwain Michael Bruce and mechanic Kevin Calder.

His enthusiasm also shone through with a series of questions for his guides.

“It started when he was really young,” said John.

“We lived in Montrose and could see the harbour from our window.

“He developed an interest in the pilot boat and it went from there.”

Nowadays, the Jamieson family often plans holidays at towns which have a lifeboat.

“We’ve been to a few lifeboat stations,” says John.

“We’ve been to most of the ones in the north of Scotland and we’re going on holiday in October to see Whitby harbour.”

‘Big thanks’ to Anstruther lifeboat crew

AJ also spends much of his time watching a marine traffic tracker online.

And he knows exactly when lifeboats are out on a shout.

John added: “He’s absolutely loved this today.

“Big thanks to the guys for inviting him along.”

Anstruther lifeboat station’s visits officer Simon Full said the crew were delighted to have AJ.

“One of the old coxwains came to the station to tell us the story of what happened last week,” he said,

“It’s just nice to be able to give something back after the trauma the family went through.”