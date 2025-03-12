Anstruther lifeboat crew rescue eight-year-old AJ’s dream trip days after car trauma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther lifeboat crew rescue eight-year-old AJ’s dream trip days after car trauma

The Methil youngster was devastated when car vandals wrecked his trip to Arbroath lifeboat station last week but the Fife crew stepped in to give him a day to remember.

By Claire Warrender
AJ Jamieson was given a tour of Anstruther lifeboat station by coxwain Michael Bruce
Eight-year-old AJ Jamieson with Anstruther lifeboat coxwain Michael Bruce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Anstruther lifeboat crew had a boat-mad youngster feeling ship shape again, days after vandals wrecked a dream trip to Arbroath.

AJ Jamieson was devastated to miss out on a visit to the Angus town’s lifeboat station last week when his mum’s car was targeted.

Tyres were slashed and four windows smashed as the Volkswagen Golf sat outside their Methil home.

The smashed rear window of Methil woman Samantha Jamieson's Volkswagen Golf.
The smashed rear window of the family’s Volkswagen Golf. Image: Samantha Jane Jamieson

However, the Anstruther crewmen got in touch with the family after The Courier highlighted their plight.

And on Tuesday, eight-year-old AJ enjoyed a VIP tour of the Fife station and its two lifeboats.

And he was delighted to sit at the helm of the new £2.5 million Shannon class all-weather boat, which arrived in Fife last year.

Family holidays to lifeboat stations

Dad John said AJ, who has autism, has been obsessed with boats since the age of three.

And he revealed his incredible knowledge during conversations with coxwain Michael Bruce and mechanic Kevin Calder.

AJ Jamieson and dad John talk to Anstruther lifeboat coxwain Michael Bruce
AJ Jamieson and dad John talk to lifeboat coxwain Michael Bruce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
AJ at the helm of Anstruther lifeboat's new Shannon class all-weather boat
AJ at the helm of the new Anstruther Shannon-class all weather lifeboat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

His enthusiasm also shone through with a series of questions for his guides.

“It started when he was really young,” said John.

“We lived in Montrose and could see the harbour from our window.

“He developed an interest in the pilot boat and it went from there.”

AJ and mechanic Kevin Calder at Anstruther Lifeboat station
AJ in the Anstruther inshore lifeboat with crew member Kevin Calder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Nowadays, the Jamieson family often plans holidays at towns which have a lifeboat.

“We’ve been to a few lifeboat stations,” says John.

“We’ve been to most of the ones in the north of Scotland and we’re going on holiday in October to see Whitby harbour.”

‘Big thanks’ to Anstruther lifeboat crew

AJ also spends much of his time watching a marine traffic tracker online.

And he knows exactly when lifeboats are out on a shout.

John added: “He’s absolutely loved this today.

“Big thanks to the guys for inviting him along.”

Anstruther lifeboat station’s visits officer Simon Full said the crew were delighted to have AJ.

“One of the old coxwains came to the station to tell us the story of what happened last week,” he said,

“It’s just nice to be able to give something back after the trauma the family went through.”

10

Conversation