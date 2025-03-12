Campaigners secure keys to Angus cottage rooted in Harley-Davidson history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners secure keys to Angus cottage rooted in Harley-Davidson history

There were fears the centuries old cottage home of the Davidson family near Brechin might be lost forever.

By Graham Brown
A symbolic moment as the ownership of Netherton Cottage changes hands. Image: Paul Reid
An Angus cottage intrinsically linked to the history of Harley-Davidson is about to begin the next stage of its storied journey across the centuries.

On Tuesday, enthusiasts accepted the keys to Netherton Cottage, near Brechin.

The small roadside house belies its important place in the earliest chapter of the iconic motorcycle brand.

But Davidson Legacy Preservation Group hope to change that after their successful campaign to save the birthplace of the man whose sons went on to become the founders of the famous marque.

Davidson family left Angus for US

In the mid-19th Century, Netherton was the Davidson family home, including William C Davidson until the age of 11.

The Angus youngster then emigrated with his parents to the US before marrying another Scot.

And in 1903, their three sons – Arthur, Walter and William A Davidson – joined forces with Bill Harley to forge the famous partnership.

Netherton Cottage near Aberlemno.
The sun sets ahead of a new dawn for Netherton Cottage. Image: Paul Reid

The ruined cottage was restored in 2008, but placed on the market a few years ago by owners Keith Sinclair and Mike and Maggie Sherrit.

Amidst fears it could be demolished to make way for new development, DLPG was formed to try and raise the £330,000 required to save it.

The group was promised £250,000 of UK Government community ownership funding.

And it made the race against time to secure the remainder through its own fundraising efforts.

Project worker to be appointed

Co-ordinator Nyree Aitken said the key handover signalled a new era for the slate-roofed house.

“This is an absolutely massive day for us,” she said.

“So much work has gone on in the background to get us to where we are now.

“But it is just the beginning.”

The ambition is to develop the cottage into a community-led facility to do much more than keep the Davidson connection alive.

New owners for Netgherton Cottage ancestral home of the Davidson family near Brechin.
Nyree Aitken and daughter Georgia,11, receiving the keys to the cottage from Maggie (left) and Keith Sherrit alongside Mike Sinclair(right). Image: Paul Reid

“Of course we want it to be somewhere which will be visited by Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from across the world,” said Nyree.

“It can be a lot more that.

“The funding allows us to get a project worker in place for a year and that is the next stage.

“It is all about building the foundations so we can take forward everything we want to do.”

Volunteers plea to open Netherton Cottage to visitors

Tour company visits and biker weddings are just part of the ambition.

“We’d like to open the cottage every weekend. So many people come to see it, but it’s no use if all they get is a locked door.

“We hope to get a group of volunteers who have an interest in history and would like to help us tell the story.

“It’s never been promoted in the way we hope to.

“Getting the keys to the cottage is a game-changer for us.”

