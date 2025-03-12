Campaigners secure keys to Angus cottage rooted in Harley-Davidson history

An Angus cottage intrinsically linked to the history of Harley-Davidson is about to begin the next stage of its storied journey across the centuries.

On Tuesday, enthusiasts accepted the keys to Netherton Cottage, near Brechin.

The small roadside house belies its important place in the earliest chapter of the iconic motorcycle brand.

But Davidson Legacy Preservation Group hope to change that after their successful campaign to save the birthplace of the man whose sons went on to become the founders of the famous marque.

Davidson family left Angus for US

In the mid-19th Century, Netherton was the Davidson family home, including William C Davidson until the age of 11.

The Angus youngster then emigrated with his parents to the US before marrying another Scot.

And in 1903, their three sons – Arthur, Walter and William A Davidson – joined forces with Bill Harley to forge the famous partnership.

The ruined cottage was restored in 2008, but placed on the market a few years ago by owners Keith Sinclair and Mike and Maggie Sherrit.

Amidst fears it could be demolished to make way for new development, DLPG was formed to try and raise the £330,000 required to save it.

The group was promised £250,000 of UK Government community ownership funding.

And it made the race against time to secure the remainder through its own fundraising efforts.

Project worker to be appointed

Co-ordinator Nyree Aitken said the key handover signalled a new era for the slate-roofed house.

“This is an absolutely massive day for us,” she said.

“So much work has gone on in the background to get us to where we are now.

“But it is just the beginning.”

The ambition is to develop the cottage into a community-led facility to do much more than keep the Davidson connection alive.

“Of course we want it to be somewhere which will be visited by Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from across the world,” said Nyree.

“It can be a lot more that.

“The funding allows us to get a project worker in place for a year and that is the next stage.

“It is all about building the foundations so we can take forward everything we want to do.”

Volunteers plea to open Netherton Cottage to visitors

Tour company visits and biker weddings are just part of the ambition.

“We’d like to open the cottage every weekend. So many people come to see it, but it’s no use if all they get is a locked door.

“We hope to get a group of volunteers who have an interest in history and would like to help us tell the story.

“It’s never been promoted in the way we hope to.

“Getting the keys to the cottage is a game-changer for us.”