Broughty Ferry road closed after car lands on its roof

Nobody is thought to be injured in the crash.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The car on its roof in Broughty Ferry. Image: Our Broughty Ferry
The car on its roof in Broughty Ferry. Image: Our Broughty Ferry

A busy Broughty Ferry road is closed after a car landed on its roof.

The incident happened in King Street around 5.20pm.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the crash.

However, the road remains closed according to locals.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to a one-vehicle crash in King Street, Broughty Ferry at 5.21pm.

“We sent two appliances – one from Balmossie and one from Kingsway East.

“Firefighters made the scene safe before leaving at 5.43pm.”

Flipped car ‘causing a fair bit of chaos’ in Broughty Ferry

One eyewitness said: “There is a car on its roof in King Street in Broughty Ferry and the road remains closed.

“I saw police, fire service and an ambulance there.

Emergency services at the scene in King Street. Image: Our Broughty Ferry

“Hopefully, no one has been badly injured.

“The incident is causing a fair bit of chaos.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

