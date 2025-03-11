News Person taken to hospital after Bannockburn incident Two ambulances were called to the incident happened at 10am on Tuesday By Lindsey Hamilton March 11 2025, 7:38pm March 11 2025, 7:38pm Share Person taken to hospital after Bannockburn incident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5199813/person-in-hospital-after-bannockburn-incident/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident happened on New Road, Bannockburn. Image: Google Maps A person has been taken to hospital after an incident in Bannockburn. The incident happened at around 10am on Tuesday on New Road. No details of the person are available nor how badly they were injured. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call this morning to attend an incident on New Road, Bannockburn. “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.” Police Scotland has been asked to comment Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
Conversation