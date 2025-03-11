Person taken to hospital after Bannockburn incident

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident in Bannockburn.

The incident happened at around 10am on Tuesday on New Road.

No details of the person are available nor how badly they were injured.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call this morning to attend an incident on New Road, Bannockburn.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.