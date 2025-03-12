VIDEO: Police, paramedics and helicopter called to search in Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Police, paramedics and helicopter called to search in Kirriemuir

Locals reported significant activity in the Caddam Woods area.

By Neil Henderson & Lindsey Hamilton

Police, paramedics and a coastguard helicopter were called to a search in Kirriemuir on Wednesday.

Locals reported significant activity in the Caddam Woods area as part of a search for a missing person.

A helicopter from Inverness was heard hovering above the Angus town for several hours early on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to The Courier at the scene, resident Bill Nicoll said: “I’m at the bottom of Mid Road, beside the woods.

“I was wakened at 5.30am by a helicopter going over the house.

“The noise of the helicopter didn’t go away so I got up to have a look.

The helicopter above Kirriemuir. Image: Bill Nicoll
The helicopter spent several hours circling above Kirriemuir on Wednesday. Image: Flightradar24

“The helicopter was hovering and moving slowly with its search light on and off.

“I could see several cars and people out with torches which turned out to be police.”

Another resident said: “I was out walking my dog and was surprised to see all the emergency vehicles at the woods.

“It is very concerning.

“Someone told me they saw police with torches in the woods earlier, and there was a coastguard helicopter flying over the area shining a big light down into the woods, fields, and the golf course nearby.”

The Courier reporter at scene of Kirriemuir incident

The Courier’s reporter Lindsey Hamilton was at the scene.

She said: “All the activity was centred around Caddam Woods in the Northmuir area.

“There were four police vehicles and three ambulances at the scene.

“They were all parked on Windyghoul Road, which leads to the woods, and access was blocked because it’s a single-track road.

Police at the woods. Image: Bill Nicoll

“There were several police officers walking around, but it was hard to see exactly what they were doing. Local residents were out taking a look.

“It was obviously a serious situation.

“Several people who live in this area and other areas of the town talked about hearing a chopper for several hours.

“From my position at the other side of a field, I could see all the emergency vehicles and police officers and paramedics.

“The emergency services had all left by around 8.50am.”

One of three ambulances spotted at the scene. Image: Bill Nicoll
There was a major turnout of emergency services. Image: Bill Nicoll

Police Scotland confirmed the incident was a search for a missing person, who was traced, but has not provided any further information.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received an alert at 4am from police to assist in a search of the area at Kirriemuir.

“A coastguard helicopter was then dispatched from Inverness to assist police at the scene.”

