VIDEO: Step inside Dundee’s new 4,500 capacity LiveHouse concert venue

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is currently being redeveloped into an entertainment complex called LiveHouse.

By Laura Devlin

A promotional video has revealed the progress of Dundee’s new 4,500-capacity entertainment arena, LiveHouse, set to open this year.

Once compete, it will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Once compete, it will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The LiveHouse venue will be operated by Angus Robb, director of Dundee-based company 22A Events.

Work is ongoing to transform the former Mecca bingo hall into a concert venue. Image: Angus Robb/22A Events.
It had been hoped the venue would be open late last year but this was delayed. Image: Angus Robb/22A.

December opening delayed

The first phase of work was initially expected to be completed by the end of last year. This involved transforming the former bingo hall into a state-of-the-art music venue.

However, delays meant the December opening was pushed back.

And whilst an official opening date has yet to be announced, it was confirmed last week that the closing party of Dundee Dance Event (DDE) will be held at the venue.

DDE will take place on Sunday May 4.

Mecca Bingo shut last year. Image: Angus Robb/22A.
LiveHouse will host the DDE closing party. Image: Angus Robb/22A.

It is expected that LiveHouse will initially host crowds of up to 1,000 before increasing to 4,500 when further work is complete.

An application for a public entertainment licence submitted last year also revealed the potential opening hours for the venue.

LiveHouse could operate between noon and 2.30am on weekdays and from noon to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, depending on the events taking place.

As well hosting musical performances and conferences, the venue will also see exhibitions and esports events.

It will hold up 4,500 people when complete . Image: Angus Robb/22A Events.
LiveHouse will be the third largest concert venue in Scotland. Image: Angus Robb/22A Events.

Long history of Nethergate site

The Nethergate site was once home to Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It closed as a cinema in January 1968 and was subsequently turned into a bingo hall.

But in August 1995 a devastating fire destroyed the former cinema building.

It was then rebuilt with only the restored tower remaining of the Playhouse.

Mecca Bingo opened in 1997 before shutting last year.

LiveHouse Dundee will open this year: Image: Angus Robb/22A Events.
Conversation