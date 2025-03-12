Dundee watersports park confirms 2025 reopening date with new wakeboarding feature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee watersports park confirms 2025 reopening date with new wakeboarding feature

Wild Shore Dundee will welcome back visitors during the Easter break.

By Ben MacDonald
A wakeboarder at Wild Shore Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A reopening date has been revealed for a watersports park in Dundee.

Wild Shore Dundee at City Quay will reopen following its winter break in time for the school Easter holidays.

The park will welcome visitors back from Saturday April 5.

It comes as Wild Shore Dundee has installed a new wakeboarding cable layout designed to cater to all skill levels.

One cable will be completely obstacle-free for beginner and intermediate riders while a second cable will feature a revamped obstacle set-up for more advanced riders.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dusk at the Dock’ sessions will also return, allowing wakeboarders the chance to enjoy three rotating five-minute sets in the evening.

Wild Shore Dundee ‘really excited to freshen up wakeboarding set-up’

Operational manager Liam Pullar said: “We’re really excited to freshen up our wakeboarding set-up at Wild Shore Dundee this season.

“By dedicating one cable entirely to obstacle-free riding, we’re making it easier than ever for beginners and intermediate riders to grow in confidence and work on key skills.

“At the same time, the revamped obstacle layout on the second cable will give advanced riders a new and exciting challenge.

Wild Shore Dundee
Wild Shore Dundee will reopen in April. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We can’t wait to see how everyone embraces the new setup, and with ‘Dusk at the Dock’ nights making their return after Easter, there’s plenty to look forward to on the water this year.”

The aqua park has been welcoming visitors to City Quay since 2018 and expanded in 2021.

The operator also has parks in East Lothian and Chester.

Conversation