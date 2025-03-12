Dundee watersports park confirms 2025 reopening date with new wakeboarding feature

A reopening date has been revealed for a watersports park in Dundee.

Wild Shore Dundee at City Quay will reopen following its winter break in time for the school Easter holidays.

The park will welcome visitors back from Saturday April 5.

It comes as Wild Shore Dundee has installed a new wakeboarding cable layout designed to cater to all skill levels.

One cable will be completely obstacle-free for beginner and intermediate riders while a second cable will feature a revamped obstacle set-up for more advanced riders.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dusk at the Dock’ sessions will also return, allowing wakeboarders the chance to enjoy three rotating five-minute sets in the evening.

Wild Shore Dundee ‘really excited to freshen up wakeboarding set-up’

Operational manager Liam Pullar said: “We’re really excited to freshen up our wakeboarding set-up at Wild Shore Dundee this season.

“By dedicating one cable entirely to obstacle-free riding, we’re making it easier than ever for beginners and intermediate riders to grow in confidence and work on key skills.

“At the same time, the revamped obstacle layout on the second cable will give advanced riders a new and exciting challenge.

“We can’t wait to see how everyone embraces the new setup, and with ‘Dusk at the Dock’ nights making their return after Easter, there’s plenty to look forward to on the water this year.”

The aqua park has been welcoming visitors to City Quay since 2018 and expanded in 2021.

The operator also has parks in East Lothian and Chester.