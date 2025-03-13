Decision date on closure of Elmwood animal care unit in Fife revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision date on closure of Elmwood animal care unit in Fife revealed

Hundreds of people have signed a petition set up by students determined to save courses at the Cupar campus.

By Claire Warrender
SRUC Elmwood students L-R) Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson, Catherine Stewart, and Ashley Cramb outside Elmwood College in Cupar
A decision on the fate of the Elmwood animal care unit in Cupar will be revealed within five weeks.

Scotland’s rural college announced on February 25 it is consulting with staff over the unit at its Fife campus.

It said the campus has been running at a loss for years and is no longer financially sustainable.

The consultation is due to end at midday on March 24.

And staff and students will learn the outcome in the week beginning April14.

SRUC bosses confirmed their timetable as devastated students launched a petition to save the under-threat courses.

They have called on the public to get behind them, describing the unit as “an essential learning hub”.

HNC student Ashley Cramb said: “We’re doing everything we can and we’re not going to give up.”

Claim Elmwood campus has fallen into decline

The Elmwood animal care unit was spared the axe last year, when its future fell under the spotlight.

However, SRUC did close the farm, student accommodation and the bulk of the main building.

If the latest plan is agreed, Elmwood House, horticulture facilities and gamekeeping courses will remain.

Elmwood animal care student Ashley Cramb
But the remainder of the main building will close permanently.

Despite this, SRUC insists it is still committed to the Cupar site.

That does not wash with Ashley, however.

She says Elmwood has fallen into decline while other campuses have received investment.

SRUC next steps over Elmwood animal care unit

She added: “It’s become increasingly clear to us as students, and probably to the whole community, they have no interest in Elmwood.

“They don’t want it and it’s like they’ve gone out of their way to make sure there’s no Elmwood campus left.

“Meanwhile, they’ve invested a lot of money at other campuses – there’s one with a Costa Coffee, a juke box and pool table.”

An SRUC spokesperson confirmed the timetable for the decision-making over the Elmwood animal care unit this week.

He added: “On the week commencing April 14, and after having taken time to consider all feedback received, we will share the finalised way forward with the trade unions and colleagues based at Elmwood.

“The next steps at that stage will depend upon the outcome of the consultation.”

3

Conversation