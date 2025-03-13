Decision date on closure of Elmwood animal care unit in Fife revealed

A decision on the fate of the Elmwood animal care unit in Cupar will be revealed within five weeks.

Scotland’s rural college announced on February 25 it is consulting with staff over the unit at its Fife campus.

It said the campus has been running at a loss for years and is no longer financially sustainable.

The consultation is due to end at midday on March 24.

And staff and students will learn the outcome in the week beginning April14.

SRUC bosses confirmed their timetable as devastated students launched a petition to save the under-threat courses.

They have called on the public to get behind them, describing the unit as “an essential learning hub”.

HNC student Ashley Cramb said: “We’re doing everything we can and we’re not going to give up.”

Claim Elmwood campus has fallen into decline

The Elmwood animal care unit was spared the axe last year, when its future fell under the spotlight.

However, SRUC did close the farm, student accommodation and the bulk of the main building.

If the latest plan is agreed, Elmwood House, horticulture facilities and gamekeeping courses will remain.

But the remainder of the main building will close permanently.

Despite this, SRUC insists it is still committed to the Cupar site.

That does not wash with Ashley, however.

She says Elmwood has fallen into decline while other campuses have received investment.

SRUC next steps over Elmwood animal care unit

She added: “It’s become increasingly clear to us as students, and probably to the whole community, they have no interest in Elmwood.

“They don’t want it and it’s like they’ve gone out of their way to make sure there’s no Elmwood campus left.

“Meanwhile, they’ve invested a lot of money at other campuses – there’s one with a Costa Coffee, a juke box and pool table.”

An SRUC spokesperson confirmed the timetable for the decision-making over the Elmwood animal care unit this week.

He added: “On the week commencing April 14, and after having taken time to consider all feedback received, we will share the finalised way forward with the trade unions and colleagues based at Elmwood.

“The next steps at that stage will depend upon the outcome of the consultation.”