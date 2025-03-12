Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion

The TV series Antiques Roadshow is set to film an episode at a historic Fife mansion.

A team of experts from the iconic BBC programme will visit Hill of Tarvit near Cupar on Tuesday July 8.

The Edwardian mansion – which is home to landscaped gardens and the UK’s only dedicated hickory golf course – has a collection of paintings, tapestries and ceramics once owned by the Sharp family.

It is now run by the National Trust for Scotland.

Hill of Tarvit ‘really pleased’ to host Antiques Roadshow

Operations manager Catriona Peattie said: ‘We’re really pleased that the Antiques Roadshow will be able to come to Hill of Tarvit later this year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the treasures that folk from Fife and beyond will be able to share.”

The show’s producers are looking for residents with forgotten family heirlooms and missing masterpieces to feature in the programme.

Applications to attend as a spectator are also open with limited places available.

Fiona Bruce, who will present the show from Hill of Tarvit, said: “Antiques Roadshow is gearing up to start a new series and every year I’m staggered to see the variety and volume of objects revealed to our team of specialists.

“There’s always exciting moments of surprise when it comes to valuations as well as reassuring appearances of old favourites from teddy bears to tea sets.

“It’s a delight for me to meet our visitors and delve a little deeper into local history, hearing the moving stories behind an object.”

Six years ago, an episode of the show was filmed outside V&A Dundee.