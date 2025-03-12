Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion

The iconic BBC series will visit Hill of Tarvit near Cupar this summer.

By Ben MacDonald
Hill of Tarvit near Cupar. Image: National Trust for Scotland
Hill of Tarvit near Cupar. Image: National Trust for Scotland

The TV series Antiques Roadshow is set to film an episode at a historic Fife mansion.

A team of experts from the iconic BBC programme will visit Hill of Tarvit near Cupar on Tuesday July 8.

The Edwardian mansion – which is home to landscaped gardens and the UK’s only dedicated hickory golf course – has a collection of paintings, tapestries and ceramics once owned by the Sharp family.

It is now run by the National Trust for Scotland.

Hill of Tarvit ‘really pleased’ to host Antiques Roadshow

Operations manager Catriona Peattie said: ‘We’re really pleased that the Antiques Roadshow will be able to come to Hill of Tarvit later this year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the treasures that folk from Fife and beyond will be able to share.”

The show’s producers are looking for residents with forgotten family heirlooms and missing masterpieces to feature in the programme.

Applications to attend as a spectator are also open with limited places available.

Fiona Bruce, who will present the show from Hill of Tarvit, said: “Antiques Roadshow is gearing up to start a new series and every year I’m staggered to see the variety and volume of objects revealed to our team of specialists.

The show was filmed outside V&A Dundee in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There’s always exciting moments of surprise when it comes to valuations as well as reassuring appearances of old favourites from teddy bears to tea sets.

“It’s a delight for me to meet our visitors and delve a little deeper into local history, hearing the moving stories behind an object.”

Six years ago, an episode of the show was filmed outside V&A Dundee.

Conversation