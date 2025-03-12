First chalets arrive as part of £6.5m revamp of Perth Traveller site

The first chalets have arrived at the Perth Traveller site as part of a £6.5 million revamp.

Twenty chalets are being installed at Double Dykes in Ruthvenfield.

The old accommodation at the Perth and Kinross Council site is being replaced with modern, energy-efficient units.

Updated paths, improved drainage and fencing are also included in the refurbishment.

The redevelopment is set to be finished by September.

Perth and Kinross Council contributed £2.5m to the project, with the remainder secured through the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund.

Councillor Tom McEwan, health and social wellbeing convener, said: “This is a very important week for residents at Double Dykes.

“This fantastic project has been several years in the planning and will completely transform the lives of people who live there.

“I’m sure that residents will be delighted to see the first new chalets arriving and being built.

“After a long period working closely with residents about how we could transform the site, this will make the project very real for them.”