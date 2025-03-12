Dundee pensioner’s shock after car destroyed in fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee pensioner’s shock after car destroyed in fire

"I'm an 80-year-old man and have no axe to grind with anyone."

By James Simpson
The fire-damaged car on Americanmuir Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The fire-damaged car on Americanmuir Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner has told of his shock after his car was destroyed by fire.

The red Vauxhall Zafira went up in flames on Americanmuir Road in Downfield at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Police have now launched an investigation into the cause.

The 80-year-old owner of the car, who did not want to be named, says he does not know why his car may have been targeted.

Dundee man, 80, recalls moment car went on fire

He told The Courier: “We sit at the back of the house and our neighbour was battering the back door.

“I came out and I was concerned the fire might spread to the nearby homes.

“Most of the damage was inside the car.

“We were going to try and put it out with a bucket of water but I was advised to wait on the emergency services.

“I’m an 80-year-old man and have no axe to grind with anyone.

“Police have taken statements and I’ve been speaking with my insurance company.”

One of the man’s neighbours says she heard a “woosh” as the car went up in flames.

The inside of the car. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Vauxhall Zafira has been destroyed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

She said: “I looked and saw this orange light.

“I got a fleg when I looked out – the inside of the car was well alight already.

“We contacted 999 but I was terrified it was going to explode.

“The firefighters were here really quickly – thank the lord they are nearby (on Macalpine Road).

“They were hosing the car down.”

Police probe Americanmuir Road car fire

Police Scotland confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.20pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a car on fire on Americanmuir Road, Dundee.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

Last month, officers said they had seen a “significant spike” in car fires in Dundee with petrol stations asked to halt cash fuel sales.

More from News

New chalets.
First chalets arrive as part of £6.5m revamp of Perth Traveller site
Hill of Tarvit near Cupar. Image: National Trust for Scotland
Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion
Evening telegraph/ Courier news CR0028006 G Jennings pics , Foxlake Aquapark at Victoria dock Dundee have rebranded themselves and are now known as " Wild Shore" aquapark , water boarder Fraser Cameron was there to promote the new brand , thursday 6th May.
Dundee watersports park confirms 2025 reopening date with new wakeboarding feature
Steven Greig
Dundee taxi driver murderer sacks lawyers, delaying sentencing
Dornoch Place, Glenrothes.
Fife painter jailed for 'sub-human' attack on strangers in Glenrothes
Police and ambulances at Caddam Woods in Kirriemuir. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Police, paramedics and helicopter called to search in Kirriemuir
AJ Jamieson was given a tour of Anstruther lifeboat station by coxwain Michael Bruce
Anstruther lifeboat crew rescue eight-year-old AJ's dream trip days after car trauma
Kenneth Grindlay.
EXCLUSIVE: Police praise bravery of girls, 10, chased by Dunfermline 'serial menace'
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery
Ikea is set to open a store in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Kingsway Ikea store and Riverside townhouses approval

Conversation