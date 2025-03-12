Dundee pensioner’s shock after car destroyed in fire

A Dundee pensioner has told of his shock after his car was destroyed by fire.

The red Vauxhall Zafira went up in flames on Americanmuir Road in Downfield at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Police have now launched an investigation into the cause.

The 80-year-old owner of the car, who did not want to be named, says he does not know why his car may have been targeted.

Dundee man, 80, recalls moment car went on fire

He told The Courier: “We sit at the back of the house and our neighbour was battering the back door.

“I came out and I was concerned the fire might spread to the nearby homes.

“Most of the damage was inside the car.

“We were going to try and put it out with a bucket of water but I was advised to wait on the emergency services.

“I’m an 80-year-old man and have no axe to grind with anyone.

“Police have taken statements and I’ve been speaking with my insurance company.”

One of the man’s neighbours says she heard a “woosh” as the car went up in flames.

She said: “I looked and saw this orange light.

“I got a fleg when I looked out – the inside of the car was well alight already.

“We contacted 999 but I was terrified it was going to explode.

“The firefighters were here really quickly – thank the lord they are nearby (on Macalpine Road).

“They were hosing the car down.”

Police probe Americanmuir Road car fire

Police Scotland confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.20pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a car on fire on Americanmuir Road, Dundee.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

Last month, officers said they had seen a “significant spike” in car fires in Dundee with petrol stations asked to halt cash fuel sales.