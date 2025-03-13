VIDEO: Drivers facing daily delays at Swallow Roundabout – but developer refuses to comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Drivers facing daily delays at Swallow Roundabout – but developer refuses to comment

One councillor has branded the situation a "shambles" after traffic lights were installed.

By Finn Nixon

Drivers have faced delays at a major Dundee roundabout every morning since traffic lights were switched on.

Queues have built up at the Swallow Roundabout for motorists heading into Dundee from the Perth direction since the lights went live last week.

Google Maps traffic data has shown slow or static traffic as far back as Longforgan during the morning rush hour each day this week.

Traffic Scotland cameras have also shown a build-up on the dual carriageway between Longforgan and Dundee.

One councillor says the situation is a “shambles” but developer Springfield has repeatedly refused to comment.

The housebuilder previously claimed installing the traffic lights would “enhance efficient traffic flows”.

Morning rush hour delays on A90 at Swallow Roundabout

However, last Friday – less than 24 hours after the lights had been switched on – drivers faced 15-minute delays on the approach from Perth.

This was unusual enough for Amey to put an alert out to motorists, warning of the delays.

On Monday morning, traffic was again queued from the Longforgan turn-off – about two miles west of the roundabout.

Traffic queues on Monday morning. Image: Traffic Scotland
Google Maps suggested drivers should use back roads to get to Dundee from Longforgan during the worst of the congestion on Monday morning. Image: Google Maps

Google Maps even suggested it would be quicker for drivers to take a four-mile route using back roads to reach Dundee than use the dual carriageway.

Both Google Maps and Traffic Scotland again showed traffic queued along the A90 during Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s morning rush hours.

Traffic on the A90 near Longforgan on Wednesday morning. Image: Traffic Scotland
Traffic data shows the western approach to the Swallow Roundabout on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was held up while driving through the junction on Wednesday morning.

He also recorded footage of his journey, which we have speeded up (top of page).

He said: “It was pretty smooth sailing until around 1.7 miles from the Swallow Roundabout.

“Traffic speed was then reduced to around 10-15mph at parts, but was steady flowing.

“Around 300 yards from the roundabout there were periods of stopping and waiting.

“It took 10 minutes to get through a queue.”

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie, says he has been inundated with concerns from residents.

Councillor Angus Forbes at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Councillor Angus Forbes/Facebook

He said: “I’ve received lots of emails and phone calls from constituents complaining about the impact the traffic has had.

“Some drivers are now using the Carse low road as a rat run, which means Kingoodie has become a hotspot for traffic.

“I’ve also had reports of more traffic using Invergowrie as a rat run.

“There weren’t too many issues during the construction period on the roundabout and they were managed well.

“But what we have now is a shambles – and what is going to happen if it’s still an issue in a few weeks’ time?

“I’m hopeful that they can re-sequence the roundabout and give priority to A90 traffic from Perth when needed.”

The concerns come after drivers were left confused by “no right turn” signs on the roundabout – despite being able to turn right.

Developer refuses to comment on Swallow Roundabout delays

Despite The Courier contacting Springfield repeatedly about the delays at the roundabout this week, the firm has refused to comment.

Instead, it has directed us to its weekly updates site – which does not address the traffic flow concerns directly.

This page does have a section on road signage, which says the roundabout was “ratified by the roads authority prior to construction”.

It also says an audit involving the designer took place last Wednesday and “the final report is awaited”.

It adds: “Upon receipt of the report the designer and roads authority will consider the outcomes and, if applicable, implement any changes.”

Amey, the roads contractor that looks after this stretch of the A90 on behalf of Transport Scotland, told The Courier the roundabout was still the responsibility of Springfield.

However, when The Courier raised traffic concerns with Amey last week, a spokesperson said: “Rush-hour traffic on the A90 entering Dundee at Swallow Roundabout frequently encounters early-morning delays due to the volume of traffic.”

