Perth Lidl store approved but council braced for legal battle

Plans for a second Lidl store in Perth have been approved.

But councillors have been warned it’s “highly probable” the decision will be challenged in court.

It comes after Tesco blocked plans for an Aldi supermarket at another Perth site last year.

Councillors approved the application, against the advice of planners, after hearing there was widespread support from the public.

Councillor Bob Brawn, who sits on the planning committee, said Tesco were “in effect running scared of a bit of competition”.

“I find that very disheartening,” he added.

Lidl says £10m Perth investment will create 40 jobs

If it goes ahead, the new Lidl will be built just along the road from Tesco’s existing Crieff Road superstore.

The site, next to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium, is currently empty.

The discount retailer has consulted widely on the plans.

It says 94% of respondents are in favour of the project.

And Lidl has pledged its £10million investment in Perth will create up to 40 jobs.

However, the land is zoned for housing in the local plan.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s planning officers had recommended refusal for that reason.

They also warned another store in that area could draw customers away from Perth city centre.

The committee heard from a number of local groups, who said the popular discount retailer would meet a need in the area, particularly for residents in the nearby Tulloch and Letham estates.

Tulloch community worker Gavin Marshall said a Lidl store would improve locals’ access to healthy food, and that approving the application would “send a tangible message that this community matters”.

Councillors were told the supermarket would also be a boon to shoppers from Bertha Park, Almondbank and Methven.

Legal case could cost council dear

Tesco objected to the Lidl planning application – but not within the required timeframe.

Perth and Kinross Council deputy leader Eric Drysdale said it was “reprehensible and regrettable” that the company had failed to submit its points in time for them to be considered.

Officers were asked about the risk of fresh court action if the committee approved the Lidl application, against planners’ advice.

The council’s Legal Manager Geoff Fogg said: “Any person who is aggrieved with a decision of the planning authority has the right to apply for a judicial review.

“I think it’s highly probable that there will be an aggrieved party who will challenge the decision of this committee to grant, contrary to the recommendation.”

Councillor David Illingworth “reluctantly” put forward a motion to refuse the application, warning a court case could prove costly to the council.

However, a majority of the committee voted in favour of the plans.

Tesco says it does not object to the vast majority of planning applications submitted by its competitors, and never objects on the basis of loss of trade or to delay a rival’s planning application.