Perth Lidl store approved but council braced for legal battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth Lidl store approved but council braced for legal battle

Councillors ruled a new Perth Lidl store is worth fighting for, despite Tesco blocking a similar application from Aldi last year.

By Morag Lindsay
Design image showing how new Lidl store might look
Plans for a second Lidl in Perth have been approved.

Plans for a second Lidl store in Perth have been approved.

But councillors have been warned it’s “highly probable” the decision will be challenged in court.

It comes after Tesco blocked plans for an Aldi supermarket at another Perth site last year.

Councillors approved the application, against the advice of planners, after hearing there was widespread support from the public.

Councillor Bob Brawn, who sits on the planning committee, said Tesco were “in effect running scared of a bit of competition”.

“I find that very disheartening,” he added.

Lidl says £10m Perth investment will create 40 jobs

If it goes ahead, the new Lidl will be built just along the road from Tesco’s existing Crieff Road superstore.

The site, next to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium, is currently empty.

Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
How Lidl envisages its new Perth supermarket. Image: Lidl

The discount retailer has consulted widely on the plans.

It says 94% of respondents are in favour of the project.

And Lidl has pledged its £10million investment in Perth will create up to 40 jobs.

However, the land is zoned for housing in the local plan.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s planning officers had recommended refusal for that reason.

They also warned another store in that area could draw customers away from Perth city centre.

shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
Councillors were urged to consider the impact of a new Lidl on Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The committee heard from a number of local groups, who said the popular discount retailer would meet a need in the area, particularly for residents in the nearby Tulloch and Letham estates.

Tulloch community worker Gavin Marshall said a Lidl store would improve locals’ access to healthy food, and that approving the application would “send a tangible message that this community matters”.

Councillors were told the supermarket would also be a boon to shoppers from Bertha Park, Almondbank and Methven.

Legal case could cost council dear

Tesco objected to the Lidl planning application – but not within the required timeframe.

Perth and Kinross Council deputy leader Eric Drysdale said it was “reprehensible and regrettable” that the company had failed to submit its points in time for them to be considered.

Tesco supermarket exterior
The Tesco Extra store at Crieff Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Officers were asked about the risk of fresh court action if the committee approved the Lidl application, against planners’ advice.

The council’s Legal Manager Geoff Fogg said: “Any person who is aggrieved with a decision of the planning authority has the right to apply for a judicial review.

“I think it’s highly probable that there will be an aggrieved party who will challenge the decision of this committee to grant, contrary to the recommendation.”

Councillor David Illingworth “reluctantly” put forward a motion to refuse the application, warning a court case could prove costly to the council.

However, a majority of the committee voted in favour of the plans.

Tesco says it does not object to the vast majority of planning applications submitted by its competitors, and never objects on the basis of loss of trade or to delay a rival’s planning application.

More from News

A92 crash near Wormit
Delays on A92 in north-east Fife after 3-vehicle crash
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife
The Glen Tavern, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline pub could reopen under new operator in 'next few weeks'
Amber Fleming
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club coach on sex offenders register for touching university students
SRUC Elmwood students L-R) Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson, Catherine Stewart, and Ashley Cramb outside Elmwood College in Cupar
Decision date on closure of Elmwood animal care unit in Fife revealed
There are serious concerns about a 'corridor effect' due to new fencing on Dumyat. Image: Supplied
Claims popular Stirling Ochil Hill 'destroyed' by Edinburgh University fencing
Perth Racecourse
Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Perth
Duncan of Jordanstone art and design college
What does Dundee University crisis mean for Duncan of Jordanstone art college?
3

Conversation