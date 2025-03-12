The Courier’s parole campaign highlighted in debate on new victims bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

The Courier’s parole campaign highlighted in debate on new victims bill

The government had failed to include parole reforms in the new Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill.

By Sean O'Neil
Linda McDonald and MSP Jamie Greene go over the proposed amendments. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald and MSP Jamie Greene go over the proposed amendments. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Parole reforms could soon form part of the Scottish Government’s major justice overhaul as a new victims charter proposal was welcomed by the cabinet minister.

Changes to the parole system were late amendments to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill before it went before the justice committee on Wednesday.

But opposition MSPs have raised concerns about how well the bill has been scrutinised, as parole had not been included until last week.

Arguments put forward by Conservative MSP Jamie Greene on the formation of a victims charter were received well by justice secretary Angela Constance.

Mr Greene, whose amendments are supported by Dundee survivor Linda McDonald, said: “One of the things that became quite fundamental to this amendment was many victims expressing a lack of understanding of how the justice system works in practice.

“Many victims lack an understanding of what their rights are and many are unhappy with the form and method of communication that they receive.”

Ms Constance agreed to work on the amendment to underwrite a charter for victims into the process at the next stage of the bill.

‘It can be out of the blue and traumatic’

Issues surrounding the need for better communication was a major focus of the session.

Mr Greene told how it is currently up to the victim to find their own support organisations when they are first notified of parole proceedings.

He said: “It can come out of the blue to the victim when a letter pops through the letter box and it can also be traumatic.

“In fact, the chair of the parole board himself in a recent interview with The Courier newspaper agreed with that point.

“This places the onus on the organisations which are part of the justice system to contact victims and make that proactive offer.”

Again, it was agreed this would be looked at in the next stage of the bill.

Scottish Conservative Jamie Greene at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

The ability of all victims to give oral statements to parole hearings was also put forward my Mr Greene.

He said: “Victims should be able to give oral representation and not just written representation.

“It’s about choice and flexibility.

“They should be given the opportunity to do so and it should not be restricted.”

Victims Minister Siobhain Brown said she is sympathetic to the issue but could not support it at this stage until further resource and costing work had been carried out.

Mr Greene remains hopeful it will be reconsidered in the following stage.

Concern over scrutiny of parole board

Parole reforms were only very recently added to the bill after the Scottish Government failed to include them in earlier stages.

Earlier this year, The Courier as part of A Voice for Victims campaign, stated that parole reform needed to form part of the bill and spoke with Mr Greene about our work.

On Wednesday, Labour MSP Pauline McNeill revealed that the parole board had not yet been asked by the government for representations.

MSP Jamie Greene with the bill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “The scrutiny of this bill gives me cause for concern.

“We’ve not asked the parole board for a view on any of this and I think that’s fundamental to my view on how I might vote on it.

“I would like to hear the other side of the argument.

“I really feel strongly that we need to hear from the parole board on all of these things.”

Ms McNeil asked that work be carried out in between this stage of the bill and the next stage to get the parole board’s stand on many issues.

Next week, more major amendments on parole reform, including issues surrounding transparency, will go before the committee for debate.

More from News

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dundee University: SNP government told to provide £75m 'industrial style bailout'
Education committee chair Douglas Ross has invited the university to give evidence. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee University bosses face grilling by powerful Holyrood committee
2
The attack happened in Kingsdale Gardens, Leven. Image: Google Maps
Man hospitalised and two dogs - including XL bully - destroyed after Fife attack
Doberman dog
Teen responsible for Dundee Doberman attack is locked up
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Posted used condoms and headbutt ban
Councillors reverse planning refusal for short term let on Janefield Place: Image: AirBnB
Dundee councillors reverse Airbnb planning refusal despite neighbour concerns
The proposed service station site is around 500 metres south west of Balhaldie Farm, near Kinbuck. Image: Google Street View
Controversial A9 services near Dunblane back on Stirling Council planning table
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road, Dundee, will close next month. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Longstanding Dundee Farmfoods shop to shut
Don Michele.
Dundee Italian restaurant in 'exciting' move to bigger city centre site
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Inside LiveHouse Dundee Picture shows; Inside LiveHouse Dundee . N/A. Supplied by Angus Robb/22A Events Date; Unknown
VIDEO: Step inside Dundee's new 4,500 capacity LiveHouse concert venue

Conversation