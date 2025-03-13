Claims popular Stirling Ochil Hill ‘destroyed’ by Edinburgh University fencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims popular Stirling Ochil Hill ‘destroyed’ by Edinburgh University fencing

The University of Edinburgh purchased land on Dumyat in 2022.

By Alex Watson
There are serious concerns about a 'corridor effect' due to new fencing on Dumyat. Image: Supplied
There are serious concerns about a 'corridor effect' due to new fencing on Dumyat. Image: Supplied

Fencing recently installed on Ochil Hill Dumyat by Edinburgh University has prompted anger and distress from locals.

The university purchased 430 hectares of land, known as Drumbrae, on Dumyat in 2022, with the aim of creating new woodland and improving open habitats to mitigate its carbon emissions.

But those who visit Dumyat regularly say new fencing erected as part of the Drumbrae project is too close to the path used by walkers, runners and cyclists, limiting access to the landscape.

Stirling resident Crispin Bennett feels the fencing has “destroyed the entire hillside.”

He said: “The fence is immediately adjacent to the path at points, and there’s going to be another one going in off to the right.

“It is going to be like walking down a tunnel. And the hill has been lost.”

Claims public concerns were ignored

The University of Edinburgh says all of its Dumyat fencing is temporary, and is needed to protect new trees from deer.

It also stressed that the position of the fencing and gates on the hill was decided with input from members of the local community during public engagement events.

Signage has been put up along the new line of fencing on Dumyat to show walkers where gates are located. Image: Supplied

Mr Bennett argues the consultations carried out ahead of the installation work beginning were not sufficient, and that feedback given by members of the public at meetings was ignored by the university.

Dunblane Community Council shared concerns about a “corridor effect” with Edinburgh University in February, arguing the planned north fence was located “unnecessarily close to the path with significant negative impacts on users”.

It added: “[The] Dumyat walk is well used for its open views and openness feeling.

“The fencing and the subsequent tree planting has removed this core aspect of this walk and why it is so popular.”

The position of the north fence has caused concern for some. Image: Supplied

The community council called for the work to be postponed until discussions had taken place, stressing that the same worries had been shared with the university at public consultation events, to no avail.

‘Following letter but not spirit of the law’

“People don’t just walk hills to get to the top and touch a tree,” said Mr Bennett.

“Most people go out to get the fresh air and the open space, and that has just been taken from us.”

The keen mountain biker claims the Dumyat fencing as it stands does not honour Scotland’s statutory right to roam.

“They’re following the letter but not the spirit of the law,” said Mr Bennett.

Fencing and gates have changed the ‘open’ feeling of Dumyat, according to regular visitors. Image: Supplied

“A lot of people just wander. And the beauty is, you could wander.

“Now, it goes for kilometres at a time without a gate.

“It’s rather ruined it for everyone that does walk the hill regularly.”

He added: “Everyone says the same thing: why did they not move that fence 30 metres north? Because, at the moment, you are right next to it.

“And how many trees would that have affected over the entire scheme? Not many.”

In nearby Perthshire, plans for an electric fence to protect woodland at Schiehallion have also sparked anger.

The latest access map for the site. Image: University of Edinburgh

University ‘committed to maintaining a welcoming site’

A spokesperson from the University of Edinburgh said: “We take our responsibilities as a landowner very seriously and we have experts working to ensure we uphold our commitments by planting woodland that supports local wildlife, supports the local community and provides long-term opportunities for teaching and research.

Our site at Drumbrae welcomes over 50,000 visitors a year and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming site and are considering potential future enhancements to improve access for all.

Tree-planting is part of the Drumbrae project, which requires holes to be dug on Dumyat. Image: Supplied

“We have consulted with and have received a great deal of positive engagement from local communities and the wider public on our woodland plans.

“We continue to welcome feedback to adapt our plans and ensure that the project balances the needs of the community with our objectives.”

The university maintains that factors including ground conditions, topography, ecological constraints, archaeology and cultural heritage sites have all played a part in the siting of the Dumyat fencing, alongside community input.

