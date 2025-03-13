Claims popular Stirling Ochil Hill ‘destroyed’ by Edinburgh University fencing

Fencing recently installed on Ochil Hill Dumyat by Edinburgh University has prompted anger and distress from locals.

The university purchased 430 hectares of land, known as Drumbrae, on Dumyat in 2022, with the aim of creating new woodland and improving open habitats to mitigate its carbon emissions.

But those who visit Dumyat regularly say new fencing erected as part of the Drumbrae project is too close to the path used by walkers, runners and cyclists, limiting access to the landscape.

Stirling resident Crispin Bennett feels the fencing has “destroyed the entire hillside.”

He said: “The fence is immediately adjacent to the path at points, and there’s going to be another one going in off to the right.

“It is going to be like walking down a tunnel. And the hill has been lost.”

Claims public concerns were ignored

The University of Edinburgh says all of its Dumyat fencing is temporary, and is needed to protect new trees from deer.

It also stressed that the position of the fencing and gates on the hill was decided with input from members of the local community during public engagement events.

Mr Bennett argues the consultations carried out ahead of the installation work beginning were not sufficient, and that feedback given by members of the public at meetings was ignored by the university.

Dunblane Community Council shared concerns about a “corridor effect” with Edinburgh University in February, arguing the planned north fence was located “unnecessarily close to the path with significant negative impacts on users”.

It added: “[The] Dumyat walk is well used for its open views and openness feeling.

“The fencing and the subsequent tree planting has removed this core aspect of this walk and why it is so popular.”

The community council called for the work to be postponed until discussions had taken place, stressing that the same worries had been shared with the university at public consultation events, to no avail.

‘Following letter but not spirit of the law’

“People don’t just walk hills to get to the top and touch a tree,” said Mr Bennett.

“Most people go out to get the fresh air and the open space, and that has just been taken from us.”

The keen mountain biker claims the Dumyat fencing as it stands does not honour Scotland’s statutory right to roam.

“They’re following the letter but not the spirit of the law,” said Mr Bennett.

“A lot of people just wander. And the beauty is, you could wander.

“Now, it goes for kilometres at a time without a gate.

“It’s rather ruined it for everyone that does walk the hill regularly.”

He added: “Everyone says the same thing: why did they not move that fence 30 metres north? Because, at the moment, you are right next to it.

“And how many trees would that have affected over the entire scheme? Not many.”

In nearby Perthshire, plans for an electric fence to protect woodland at Schiehallion have also sparked anger.

University ‘committed to maintaining a welcoming site’

A spokesperson from the University of Edinburgh said: “We take our responsibilities as a landowner very seriously and we have experts working to ensure we uphold our commitments by planting woodland that supports local wildlife, supports the local community and provides long-term opportunities for teaching and research.

“Our site at Drumbrae welcomes over 50,000 visitors a year and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming site and are considering potential future enhancements to improve access for all.

“We have consulted with and have received a great deal of positive engagement from local communities and the wider public on our woodland plans.

“We continue to welcome feedback to adapt our plans and ensure that the project balances the needs of the community with our objectives.”

The university maintains that factors including ground conditions, topography, ecological constraints, archaeology and cultural heritage sites have all played a part in the siting of the Dumyat fencing, alongside community input.

