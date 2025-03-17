Care round-up: ‘Intrusive smell’ at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not registered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: ‘Intrusive smell’ at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not registered

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Finn Nixon
St Andrews Nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
An “intrusive smell” was found at a Fife nursery and the bosses of a Dundee day care centre were not properly registered in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

St Andrews Nursery, St Andrews

Previous ratings

  • Care and support – 6
  • Environment – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date 

  • January 27-28
St Andrews Nursery. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors found an “intrusive smell” in the nappy-changing room led to an “unpleasant” experience for children.

As a result, officials said the nursery should ensure there are effective infection prevention and control practices in place – including effective hand-washing routines and ensuring the environment is free from such smells.

St Andrews Nursery was also told to improve how medication is dispensed.

Despite this, the nursery was praised for its care for the youngsters, treatment of parents, and “welcoming” play spaces.

Inspectors also found it had the necessary staffing levels.

Kids Fun House at Rowantree, Dundee

No previous ratings 

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

  • January 22-23
Kids Fun House operates out of Rowantree Primary School in Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors found the managers of Kids Fun House were not registered with a “relevant regulatory body”, with a requirement made for this to change.

They also highlighted recruitment processes as not always being carried out in line with “good practice”.

This had an impact on the centre’s ability to recruit employees with suitable skills and values.

However, the inspection also found that children “always experienced kind and respectful interactions” with staff.

This helped children at the day care facility feel “safe and secure”.

Inspectors also said Kids Fun House had created an atmosphere for the children that made it feel different to being in a school environment.

Scone Kids Club, Scone

Previous ratings 

  • Care and support – 4
  • Environment – 4

New ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date 

  • February 5

Safety concerns were raised after an inspection of Scone Kids Club near Perth.

Inspectors said: “On a few occasions outdoors, staff deployment was not consistently effective in supporting children and families.

“For example, at times when one staff member was outside with children, they were unable to accompany children back to the club from outdoors.

“Families shared their concerns with us regarding this.”

It said there was more work needed to “support children’s safety”.

The centre was also told to improve how medication is dispensed.

However, inspectors praised Scone Kids Club for helping children feel “happy, settled and confident in the setting”.

Alexander Care Home, Crossgates

Inspection date 

  • February 17
Alexander House Care Home in Crossgates. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors found Alexander Care Home had made improvements, following a previous visit where concerns were raised about temperatures being at a comfortable level for  residents.

The Care Inspectorate found temperatures in the home were now being “regularly monitored and maintained”.

The home was also “comfortable and warm” when they visited.

Other reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF): 

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

