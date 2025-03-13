Controversial £500k St Andrews pavement extensions approved

Plans for £500,000 permanent pavement extensions in St Andrews town centre have been approved by councillors.

Footpaths will be widened outside five South Street businesses – Janetta’s ice cream shop, Con Panna, The Criterion, St Andrews Brewing Company and The Adamson.

A hodge podge of temporary structures set up to aid social distancing during the covid pandemic will be removed.

And they will be replaced with uniform designs finished in Caithness stone slabs.

The proposal has received a mixed response in St Andrews, with each application receiving more than 20 objections.

St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson is one of those to speak out against it.

And this barred him from participating in discussions at Wednesday’s north east planning committee, where councillors must approach decisions with an open mind.

Several hospitality businesses have been using the temporary build-outs for tables and chairs since 2021.

However, councillors were asked to decide on the design of the permanent extensions alone, and not what they may be used for.

Councillors legally entitled to rule on Fife Council’s South Street plans

The St Andrews public were asked for their views during a January 2023 consultation.

Results showed 46% in favour of keeping pedestrian spaces, 42% wanted them removed and 12% wanted to keep some of them.

Many objections related to the loss of 44 South Street parking spaces and the effect this could have on trade.

Others mentioned the impact on the conservation area and listed buildings.

And some, including Mr Lawson, raised the fact hospitality businesses are using them without paying rates to the council.

Questions were also raised over Fife Council‘s ability to determine its own applications.

However, councillors received legal advice assuring them they were entitled to make a decision.

Loss of town centre parking and the effect on businesses cannot be considered under planning legislation.

Roadworks during Open Championship ‘will not do at all’

A planning condition attached to all five applications states work must begin within three years.

But St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston expressed concern roadworks could clash with The Open golf tournament.

She said: “In 2027 we’re to be blessed with The Open Championship again.

“In theory, we could have them digging up South Street just as Tiger Woods and co are bashing balls down the fairway and that will not do at all.”

Planning officer Alistair Hamilton said discussions always take place around proposed works to ensure they do not clash with major events.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid added: “I’m fully supportive of outside eating areas.

“But there has to be something more permanent that makes them look like they’re meant to be there.”