Controversial £500k St Andrews pavement extensions approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Controversial £500k St Andrews pavement extensions approved

Plans for £500,000 permanent pavement extensions in St Andrews town centre have been approved by councillors, despite concerns over parking and the council's entitlement to rule on its own applications.

By Claire Warrender
Artist's impression of South Street.
An example of how South Street in St Andrews could look. Image: Fife Council/Stantec

Plans for £500,000 permanent pavement extensions in St Andrews town centre have been approved by councillors.

Footpaths will be widened outside five South Street businesses – Janetta’s ice cream shop, Con Panna, The Criterion, St Andrews Brewing Company and The Adamson.

A hodge podge of temporary structures set up to aid social distancing during the covid pandemic will be removed.

The current temporary set-up includes a mix of styles along South Street. Image: Google.

And they will be replaced with uniform designs finished in Caithness stone slabs.

The proposal has received a mixed response in St Andrews, with each application receiving more than 20 objections.

St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson is one of those to speak out against it.

And this barred him from participating in discussions at Wednesday’s north east planning committee, where councillors must approach decisions with an open mind.

Several hospitality businesses have been using the temporary build-outs for tables and chairs since 2021.

However, councillors were asked to decide on the design of the permanent extensions alone, and not what they may be used for.

Councillors legally entitled to rule on Fife Council’s South Street plans

The St Andrews public were asked for their views during a January 2023 consultation.

Results showed 46% in favour of keeping pedestrian spaces, 42% wanted them removed and 12% wanted to keep some of them.

Many objections related to the loss of 44 South Street parking spaces and the effect this could have on trade.

St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson at one of the temporary South Street structures. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The St Andrews South Street changes will included places to rest
Plans show how the permanent pavement extensions, with bike racks and benches, will look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

Others mentioned the impact on the conservation area and listed buildings.

And some, including Mr Lawson, raised the fact hospitality businesses are using them without paying rates to the council.

Questions were also raised over Fife Council‘s ability to determine its own applications.

However, councillors received legal advice assuring them they were entitled to make a decision.

Loss of town centre parking and the effect on businesses cannot be considered under planning legislation.

Roadworks during Open Championship ‘will not do at all’

A planning condition attached to all five applications states work must begin within three years.

But St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston expressed concern roadworks could clash with The Open golf tournament.

She said: “In 2027 we’re to be blessed with The Open Championship again.

“In theory, we could have them digging up South Street just as Tiger Woods and co are bashing balls down the fairway and that will not do at all.”

Planning officer Alistair Hamilton said discussions always take place around proposed works to ensure they do not clash with major events.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid added: “I’m fully supportive of outside eating areas.

“But there has to be something more permanent that makes them look like they’re meant to be there.”

More from News

A92 crash near Wormit
Delays on A92 in north-east Fife after 3-vehicle crash
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife
The Glen Tavern, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline pub could reopen under new operator in 'next few weeks'
Amber Fleming
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Design image showing how new Lidl store might look
Perth Lidl store approved but council braced for legal battle
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club coach on sex offenders register for touching university students
SRUC Elmwood students L-R) Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson, Catherine Stewart, and Ashley Cramb outside Elmwood College in Cupar
Decision date on closure of Elmwood animal care unit in Fife revealed
There are serious concerns about a 'corridor effect' due to new fencing on Dumyat. Image: Supplied
Claims popular Stirling Ochil Hill 'destroyed' by Edinburgh University fencing
Perth Racecourse
Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Perth

Conversation