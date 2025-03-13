Work underway on new Stirling Ladbrokes betting shop in city centre

Work is underway to open a new Ladbrokes branch in Stirling city centre.

The betting shop chain is planning to move into the former HSBC Bank building on Murray Place.

Entain, the gambling company that owns Ladbrokes and Coral, currently has two shops in the city centre.

It is expected these units – on King Street and Murray Place, respectively – will close once the new building is open.

A £125,000 building warrant to fit out the new premises was approved by Stirling Council on March 4.

Works commenced this week.

A planning application to change the building’s use from a bank to a betting office was granted in December 2023.

The proposals included internal works, as well as installing bathrooms for customers and employees, and a staff kitchen.

External Ladbrokes signage will be installed, with a glass front replacing the former HSBC’s external ATM.

Coral and Ladbrokes to merge into one shop

Entain has applied to Stirling Council for a betting licence for the Murray Place shop.

If approved, the business plans to close its other two premises in the city centre.

A note attached to the two-storey unit reads: “Please note that should this license be granted, Ladbrokes Betting and Gaming Ltd will surrender their current licenses at 21/25 King Street, Stirling, Scotland and 73 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 1AU once the proposed unit is fitted and ready to trade.”

HSBC, located at 6 Murray Place, shut in 2023.

The Stirling bank was just one of 114 HSBC premises in the UK to go, following a branch network review.

Ladbrokes has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the former BHS store just next door on Murray Place has been put up for sale again.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook