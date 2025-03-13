Work underway on new Stirling Ladbrokes betting shop in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work underway on new Stirling Ladbrokes betting shop in city centre

Construction began this week.

By Isla Glen
Two city centre shops will close under new plans by Ladbrokes. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Two city centre shops will close under new plans by Ladbrokes. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Work is underway to open a new Ladbrokes branch in Stirling city centre.

The betting shop chain is planning to move into the former HSBC Bank building on Murray Place.

Entain, the gambling company that owns Ladbrokes and Coral, currently has two shops in the city centre.

It is expected these units – on King Street and Murray Place, respectively – will close once the new building is open.

A £125,000 building warrant to fit out the new premises was approved by Stirling Council on March 4.

Works commenced this week.

How the new Ladbrokes is expected to look once fitted out. Image: Stirling Planning Portal

A planning application to change the building’s use from a bank to a betting office was granted in December 2023.

The proposals included internal works, as well as installing bathrooms for customers and employees, and a staff kitchen.

External Ladbrokes signage will be installed, with a glass front replacing the former HSBC’s external ATM.

Coral and Ladbrokes to merge into one shop

Entain has applied to Stirling Council for a betting licence for the Murray Place shop.

If approved, the business plans to close its other two premises in the city centre.

A note attached to the two-storey unit reads: “Please note that should this license be granted, Ladbrokes Betting and Gaming Ltd will surrender their current licenses at 21/25 King Street, Stirling, Scotland and 73 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 1AU once the proposed unit is fitted and ready to trade.”

HSBC closed in 2023, alongside more than 100 branches in the UK. Image: Google Street View

HSBC, located at 6 Murray Place, shut in 2023.

The Stirling bank was just one of 114 HSBC premises in the UK to go, following a branch network review.

Ladbrokes has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the former BHS store just next door on Murray Place has been put up for sale again.

