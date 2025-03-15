10 years after RAF Leuchars, how has Leuchars village adapted to hosting the Army?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 years after RAF Leuchars, how has Leuchars village adapted to hosting the Army?

Leuchars Station is on track to become Scotland’s largest Army garrison - but clarity is being sought about the arrival date of 3 SCOTS, 'The Black Watch'.

Leuchars barmaid Teigan Cameron, 19, at 'Hendies': Image: Michael Alexander
By Michael Alexander

It’s 10 years since RAF Leuchars transitioned to Leuchars Station Army base.

But in the heart of Leuchars village at Ye Olde Hotel – known as Hendies – faded RAF squadron stickers still dot a pillar at the bar.

Manager Louise Coyne, 42, has spent 24 years serving the locals.

Her daughter, Teigan Cowan, 19, joined her behind the bar a year ago.

The pub, which was sold by Louise’s stepdad Jimmy Henderson and mum Wilma last September after 55 years in the family, feared the worst when it was announced in 2011 that RAF Leuchars was closing.

Wilma and Jimmy Henderson with Wilma’s daughter Louise Coyne before they sold the pub in 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The RAF were some of our most regular customers, and my mum worked at the base too,” she recalls. “It was a worrying time.”

However, Louise says the Army’s takeover of Leuchars in 2015, combined with the ongoing support of villagers, has been vital to keeping the pub alive.

How important is the Army to Leuchars pub ‘Hendies’?

“We’re particularly grateful for the support of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (SCOTS DG),” she says.

“Yes there’s been changes. The Army tends to deploy more frequently, leaving us eerily quiet during their absences.

“More personnel from Scottish regiments tend to go home for the weekend, and less “day drinking” along with stricter drink-drive laws have also altered the general culture.

RAF stickers in ‘Hendies’. Image: Michael Alexander

“But SCOTS DG are a good bunch. They get on well with the locals, and when they are here, they really make their presence known!”

Teigan shares the sentiment, adding: “SCOTS DG drink a lot of Guinness. When I did my first shift, I was shocked at how much they could drink! But they are a good laugh, and there’s never any trouble.”

Once home to the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) squadrons that safeguarded northern UK airspace, the transition of RAF Leuchars to Army control on March 31 2015, marked the beginning of a new chapter.

A decade later, Army officials say Leuchars Station is on track to become Scotland’s largest military garrison.

RAF handover to Army at Leuchars on March 31 2015. Image: DC Thomson.

The Army confirmed to The Courier this week that new accommodation will be provided for the 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS), ‘The Black Watch’, at Leuchars by 2032.

But how has the wider community adapted to Leuchars being an Army base, and when is ‘The Black Watch’ expected to relocate from Fort George?

Leuchars Army base has bright future

In an exclusive sit-down interview with The Courier, Lieutenant Colonel Ben Parkyn, commanding officer of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (SCOTS DG) and head of establishment at Leuchars, reflects on the 10th anniversary with anticipation and pride.

The 44-year-old took command of SCOTS DG in late 2022. His diverse deployments, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Eastern Europe, give him a unique perspective on the Army’s integration into the community and the challenges of adapting a former RAF base for modern Army use.

“For SCOTS DG, being based here is like having the best of both worlds,” says the father-of-two, who loves spending time in the pines at Tentsmuir.

SCOTS DG commanding officer Lt Col Ben Parkyn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have easy access to both cities and countryside. People have bought houses locally and become part of the community.

“Our relationships with Leuchars and St Andrews are well-established now, and we have great links with the local education authority, the university, and also Dundee.”

Leuchars Station’s long history as an airfield dates back to 1911.

It became a vital location for defending the UK’s northern airspace during the Cold War.

When politicians announced in 2011 their intention to close RAF Leuchars, which opened in 1920, fears were expressed that a “rusting padlock” might appear on the gate.

However, when SCOTS DG relocated from Fallingbostel, Germany, to Leuchars in 2015, the site became a key logistical Army hub.

RAF to Army handover at Leuchars on March 31 2015. Image: MOD

SCOTS DG were joined by 2 Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and other smaller units.

The transition, Lt Col Parkyn acknowledges, brought challenges.

“The RAF had lots of concrete bunkers, but we need warm hangars for vehicle repairs,” he explains.

“We also have expensive and potentially dangerous equipment, which requires a different security setup.”

Clarity call over ‘Black Watch’ arrival

Currently, Leuchars Station is home to around 1,000 service personnel, and more than 1,000 dependents, totalling around 2,500 people.

SCOTS DG and REME each have around 400 personnel, with 40 RAF running the diversionary airfield.

While the Royal Military Police based at Leuchars will soon disband, more Army units are expected as part of a £500 million investment programme.

“There is still the intent for this to become the largest garrison in Scotland,” says Lt Col Parkyn.

Queen Elizabeth II joins SCOTS DG soldiers at Leuchars in 2015. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Under the Defence Estates Optimisation Portfolio, two more units should arrive here.”

The Courier reported in 2021 that the Black Watch will leave Fort George barracks in 2029 and relocate to Leuchars as part of a wider Army restructure.

Army recruitment
‘Black Watch’ soldiers at Fort George. Image: Trevor Martin

The Army would not confirm this timeline or the identity of the other unit earmarked for Leuchars when pressed by The Courier this week.

However, an Army spokesperson said of 3 SCOTS, ‘the Black Watch’, in a statement: “As part of our drive to create a modern and cost-effective defence estate, new accommodation will be provided for 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland at Leuchars by 2032.”

Various other investment of the base is already under way.

Time of heightened tensions in Europe

As a reconnaissance unit, SCOTS DG is strategically positioned to support NATO’s objectives.

Their role in recent NATO exercises, such as Steadfast Dart in Romania, which was attended by The Courier, underscores the base’s importance in maintaining military readiness.

‘The Black Watch’ has deep roots in the Fife and Tayside community. Perth’s Black Watch Castle and Museum charts the story from its formation in 1739 to the amalgamation with the Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2006.

Queen Elizabeth II reacts after feeding SCOTS DG regimental horse Talavera at Leuchars in September 2015. Image: DC Thomson

Their relocation to Leuchars would be a major boon for both the military and the local economy, according to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

“Leuchars will provide a ‘warm home’ for the Black Watch, especially as it would be at the heart of its traditional recruiting grounds,” he says.

Leuchars Station. Image: DC Thomson

He’s in no doubt the economic benefit to the area would be “significant.”

However, he would like clarity on the timescale of their relocation from Fort George.

“I have been banging the drum for this to happen for some time and would encourage the MOD to make the decision soon. This would be good for the defence of the country, especially in the face of a more aggressive Russia,” he adds.

Leuchars Station support is ‘tangible’

Leuchars Station engagement and community support officer Susan Budd says the base remains committed to creating, building, and strengthening strong partnerships and relationships with the community.

The aim is to ensure they remain “good” neighbours.

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp
Councillor Jonny Tepp. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Tay Bridgehead Fife councillor Jonny Tepp, also North East Fife Area convener, said the support Leuchars Station gives to the community is “tangible.”

“I am pleased to see that projects to provide the necessary infrastructure for the expansion of the Army Station are already approved and underway,” he says.

SCOTS DG support Remembrance Sunday in Cupar in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I hope and expect that the local community will further benefit from this expansion.”

The 10th anniversary of the Army’s takeover will be celebrated with a special event at Leuchars, including a fun day for families and local residents and an opportunity to reflect on the station’s achievements.

Conversation