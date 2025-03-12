Man hospitalised and two dogs – including XL bully – destroyed after Fife attack

Two dogs – including an XL Bully – have been destroyed after a man was attacked in Fife.

Armed police were called to Kingsdale Gardens in Leven shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

He was attacked by two dogs, one of which has been confirmed by police to be an XL Bully.

Police seized both of the dogs, and they were euthanised.

The breed of the second dog is not known.

XL Bully dogs are officially classed as ‘dangerous’, with owners required to register their pets and walk them with a lead and muzzle.

Dogs euthanised after man taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Wednesday we received a report of a man being injured by two dogs on Kingsdale Gardens, Leven.

“Emergency services attended, and a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The dogs were seized to be euthanised.”

It is understood that no arrests have been made.