Lorraine Kelly ‘devastated’ by Dundee University job cuts as former rector speaks out

Former Dundee University rector, Lorraine Kelly, says the loss of more than 600 jobs would be devasting.

Speaking after the university confirmed it could cut 632 jobs from its 3000 workforce Ms Kelly said the situation could have a massive impact on Dundee as a whole.

Around 20 per cent of the workforce could be laid off as managers struggle to reduce a £35 million deficit – a £5 million increase on the original shortfall.

Of the total lay-offs, around 197 are projected among academic staff, while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

Lorraine Kelly: ‘It makes me incredibly sad’

Discussing the concerns in an interview with BBC Radio Scotland Ms Kelly said: “I do really fear for the future of the university and it makes me incredibly, incredibly sad. It’s horrific.”

She added: “It’s absolutely devastating because the university has been a big part of my life.

“I was the rector and I got an honorary degree. If the university suffers it has a massive affect on the city itself but I just keep thinking about the people losing their jobs, incredible people who have such knowledge. ”

Asked about concerns that the university could be forced to close Ms Kelly said: “That would be unimaginable.

“Imagine saying that to any university in the country – that would be an absolute disaster.

“I don’t know how on earth the university has come to this situation or that we are even having this conversation.

“I know cuts in education have been severe but how we have this kind of shortfall I don’t know.”

She added: “I’m just hoping that somehow, someone way above my pay grade will come up with a way of saving it and saving these job.

Dundee without its university is ‘unimaginable’

“We cant afford to lose jobs like that, we can’t afford to lose people who have such knowledge.”

Discussing her fears for the university and the city as a whole if the university closes she added: “I just hope all of those jobs aren’t going to go.

“It’s unimaginable to think of Dundee without its university.

“I desperately want Dundee to function in the way it has been and not at a reduced level.”

The structure of the university is also to be overhauled from eight academic schools to three faculties.

There will be a 20 per cent reduction in module delivery and a reorganisation of research into a small number of focused institutes.