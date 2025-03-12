Lorraine Kelly ‘devastated’ by Dundee University job cuts as former rector speaks out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly ‘devastated’ by Dundee University job cuts as former rector speaks out

Speaking after the university confirmed more than 600 jobs are at risk Ms Kelly said if it suffers so does Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lorraine Kelly following her honorary degree in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Dundee University rector, Lorraine Kelly, says the loss of more than 600 jobs would be devasting.

Speaking after the university confirmed it could cut 632 jobs from its 3000 workforce Ms Kelly said the situation could have a massive impact on Dundee as a whole.

Around 20 per cent of the workforce could be laid off as managers struggle to reduce a £35 million deficit – a £5 million increase on the original shortfall.

Of the total lay-offs, around 197 are projected among academic staff, while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

Lorraine Kelly: ‘It makes me incredibly sad’

Discussing the concerns in an interview with BBC Radio Scotland Ms Kelly said: “I do really fear for the future of the university and it makes me incredibly, incredibly sad. It’s horrific.”

She added: “It’s absolutely devastating because the university has been a big part of my life.

“I was the rector and I got an honorary degree. If the university suffers it has a massive affect on the city itself but I just keep thinking about the people losing their jobs, incredible people who have such knowledge. ”

Lorraine Kelly when she was the new rector at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson

Asked about concerns that the university could be forced to close Ms Kelly said: “That would be unimaginable.

“Imagine saying that to any university in the country – that would be an absolute disaster.

“I don’t know how on earth the university has come to this situation or that we are even having this conversation.

“I know cuts in education have been severe but how we have this kind of shortfall I don’t know.”

She added: “I’m just hoping that somehow, someone way above my pay grade will come up with a way of saving it and saving these job.

Dundee without its university is ‘unimaginable’

“We cant afford to lose jobs like that, we can’t afford to lose people who have such knowledge.”

Discussing her fears for the university and the  city as a whole if the university closes she added: “I just hope all of those jobs aren’t going to go.

Staff gather outside the Dalhousie building after the news breaks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s unimaginable to think of Dundee without its university.

“I desperately want Dundee to function in the way it has been and not at a reduced level.”

The structure of the university is also  to be overhauled from eight academic schools to three faculties.

There will be a 20 per cent reduction in module delivery and a reorganisation of research into a small number of focused institutes.

Conversation